Home Gaming Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op
Gaming

Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op

0

Everything’s going jackanory.

Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op.

The feature hits the much-loved indie classic with the upcoming 1.5 update. On the PC version you can have up to four-player split-screen, but some other platforms may be limited to two-player split-screen.

Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone took to Twitter to announce the feature with a couple of screenshots that have certainly set fan tongues wagging.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

There’s a lot fans still don’t know about Stardew Valley’s next big update, but Barone has released snippets of information about new features since he confirmed he was working on 1.5 back in February 2020. We do know bananas are coming to the game.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Alongside Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update, Barone is also in the early stages of his next two projects, both said to be single-player, top-down 2D games with a pixel art aesthetic, one of which is a non-farming game set in the world of Stardew Valley. Barone has, however, suggested fans “don’t get too hyped at this stage”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleObsessed! Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud
Next articleGoogle Nest Audio review: If only it looked as good as it sounds

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass

0
Point and click.Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered...
Read more
Gaming

Bethesda games don't have to launch on PlayStation for Microsoft's $7.5bn deal to pay off, Xbox boss insists

0
In the scrolls.Bethesda games don't have to launch on PlayStation for Microsoft's $ 7.5bn acquisition of the company to pay off, Xbox boss Phil...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's new 16-bit death effect sparks realism debate

0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are gritty, realistic shooters, right? Well, the game's latest cosmetic DLC is about as far away from...
Read more
Gaming

Remembering The Classics: The Xbox Podcast Featuring Tim Schafer

0
The Legendary Tim Schafer stops by the Xbox Podcast and talks with Major Nelson about the Classic LucasArts Remasters coming to Xbox Game Pass.As...
Read more
Gaming

This Week on Xbox: October 16, 2020

0
We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got...
Read more
Gaming

The 99% Invisible City has a surprising amount to say about games

0
The 99% Invisible City, a new book by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt et al, belongs on the shelf next to Geoff Manaugh's electrifying...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Coronavirus drives shop closures to new record

U.K. 0
Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, says amid the turmoil, there continues to be a steady flow of openings: "With the continued roll...
Read more

Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Gaming 0
Point and click.Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered...
Read more

Phillip Schofield pleads for surgery amid 'debilitating' condition 'Drives me insane'

Celebrity 0
The 58-year-old said he is suffering from "debilitating eye floaters" and he is looking at surgery which currently only exists in the United States. Phillip...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: