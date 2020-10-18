Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op.

The feature hits the much-loved indie classic with the upcoming 1.5 update. On the PC version you can have up to four-player split-screen, but some other platforms may be limited to two-player split-screen.

Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone took to Twitter to announce the feature with a couple of screenshots that have certainly set fan tongues wagging.

In Stardew Valley 1.5, there will be splitscreen co-op! pic.twitter.com/n7XhPWSuSi — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 16, 2020

There’s a lot fans still don’t know about Stardew Valley’s next big update, but Barone has released snippets of information about new features since he confirmed he was working on 1.5 back in February 2020. We do know bananas are coming to the game.

Alongside Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update, Barone is also in the early stages of his next two projects, both said to be single-player, top-down 2D games with a pixel art aesthetic, one of which is a non-farming game set in the world of Stardew Valley. Barone has, however, suggested fans “don’t get too hyped at this stage”.