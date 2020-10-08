Home Celebrity Stassi Schroeder Marries Beau Clark In Secret Ceremony After ‘Dream Wedding’ Is...
Stassi Schroeder Marries Beau Clark In Secret Ceremony After ‘Dream Wedding’ Is Postponed

Emily Selleck

Stassie Schroeder is married! The pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star revealed she secretly wed Beau Clark in September, despite postponing their original Italian wedding plans.

Congratulations are in order for Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark who have officially tied the knot! The couple’s “dream wedding” was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, however they went ahead with a secret backyard ceremony in September 2020 on what “would have been” their wedding date. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed the exciting news in an October 7 Instagram video, sharing a clip of her and Beau saying their ‘I do’s’ in what appeared to be a very laid back ceremony.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” she captioned the clip. “Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.” In the adorable video, Stassi and Beau held hands as a pastor declared them man and wife! The short clip didn’t feature any audio, however the newlyweds were seen laughing before sharing a passionate kiss, which was followed by Beau kissing his pregnant wife’s belly.

Stassi cut a casual figure in a fitted white dress, which showed off her growing baby bump, and a white linen button-up which she wore undone. Her blonde tresses were styled in a high ponytail, and she opted for a pair of small gold earrings and a gold watch. Her new hubby looked equally laid back in a green pattered button-up. Fans were quick to jump into the comments and congratulate them on their marriage. “Love this so much!!!! So happy for you guys, so much to celebrate,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Omg this is so amazing! Congratulations beautiful bride!”

stassi
Stassi and Beau officially tied the knot. Image: AP

The couple first announced their engagement on July 31, 2019. “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” Stassi captioned a photo of her and her new fiancé. Stassi flaunted her new diamond ring at a cemetery, as Beau popped the question at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the likes of Mickey Rooney and Janet Gaynor could witness the milestone (from under their graves). It’s been a busy year for the couple, who also announced they’re expecting their first child together!

Stassi’s pregnancy was first reported on June 13, just four days after she and some other VP co-stars like Kristen Doute, 37, were let go from the show. She has now turned her focus on her growing family, and is using her social media platform as a means of sharing her pregnancy progress with fans.

