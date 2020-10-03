Stassi Schroeder & Scheana Shay Unfollow Each Other On Social Media Amid New ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Feud

Emily Selleck

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars Stassie Schroeder and Scheana Shay appear to have called it quits on their friendship, unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Scheana Shay, 35, have both clicked ‘unfollow’. The former Vanderpump Rules stars appear to have cut each other off on social media, amid drama surrounding Lala Kent‘s recent gender reveal party. Tensions between ex BFFs Scheana and Lala arose after the former reality star and boyfriend Brock Davies were left off the guest list of Lala’s recent celebration. Now, it appears Stassi has taken sides, choosing to stand by the pregnant model, who is expecting a baby with fiancé Randall Emmett.

Things came to a head when Scheana dragged Lala on her podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, after she wasn’t invited to the September 19 party. “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands,” she said.

A source close to the reality stars told HollywoodLife exclusively that her friendship with Lala was beyond repair. “Lala is all for herself and that it’s all about Lala, her world, and her life,” she source said, adding, “Scheana feels Lala used her in the beginning of the show when nobody liked [Lala] or welcomed her into their circle of friends. Scheana stood by Lala when no one else did, and she feels Lala has forgotten that and hasn’t been a true friend to her.”

As for Stassi, her and Scheana are longtime pals, having starred on the reality series together, before Stassi was fired earlier this year. When HL spoke to Scheana back in 2019, she proved just how close the pair were when she predicted her friend’s pregnancy! When asked who she thought will get pregnant in the Vanderpump Rules cast first, she was pretty quick to name Stassi! “Maybe Stassi? I think so…She’s very happy.”

Source:Celebrity News

Like this: Like Loading...