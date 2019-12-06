Stephen Hendry spouse: Snooker legend opens up on ‘hell’ of leaving spouse after his affair

Scottish former skilled snooker participant Stephen Hendry, is at the moment working as a commentator for BBC and ITV. The 2019 UK snooker world championship is in full swing and can final from November 26 to December 8.
Hendry is without doubt one of the most profitable snooker gamers of all time, having gained seven world titles.
He was additionally ranked world primary for eight consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1998 and has gained six Masters titles, 5 UK Championship titles and 18 Triple Crown match wins.
Final yr the snooker star opened up about splitting from his ex-wife Amanda.
The couple married in 1995 and have two youngsters collectively.
READ MORE: Stephen Hendry HELL: How snooker star left wife of 19 years for 23yo
Stephen Hendry spouse: Hendry is without doubt one of the most profitable snooker gamers of all time
Stephen Hendry have gained seven snooker world titles
Nonetheless, in 2014, Hendry left Amanda after 19 years collectively and moved to England to be with actress Lauren Thundow as a substitute.
In a Mail on Sunday interview, Amanda informed of her heartbreak after her ex-husband left her for a “silly girl” half his age.
The publication stated she found the snooker star was leaving her for another person while driving in a automotive shortly after their anniversary – describing Hendry’s admission as “like getting hit by a train”.
Amanda stated: “Never in a million years did I think he would cheat on me – and with a silly girl. I was so angry and hurt.”
READ MORE: Ronnie O’Sullivan: Stephen Hendry makes HUGE claim about fellow Brit
Stephen Hendry with actress Lauren Thundow
In Hendry’s e-book Me and the Desk – My Autobiography, he wrote: “Driving again from a buying journey, my spouse Mandy asks me what’s unsuitable.
“She assumes it’s money-related. I inform her it isn’t.
“Then she tells me to cease the automotive, saying that we’re not going an inch additional till I inform her what’s occurring.
“So I do. I inform her that I’ve emotions for another person.
“She is shocked and devastated. It’s the very last thing she anticipated me to say.
DON’T MISS
ITV Good Morning Britain: Ben Shephard tells John Virgo to ‘get lost’ [VIDEO]
Willie Thorne health: Snooker star’s deadly condition – the symptoms [INSIGHT]
Snooker star claims Ronnie O’Sullivan is BETTER than Roger Federer [INTERVIEW]
“She is aware of me nicely sufficient to know that different ladies have by no means been my factor.
“We drive dwelling in a fog of bewilderment however we don’t inform the kids.
“There are tears and conversations late into the night.
“Mandy informs me she desires me to maneuver out till we’ve sorted issues.
“I stick with family and friends whereas Mandy and I try and patch up our marriage.
“We agree to give it another go. I’m riddled with guilt about the whole thing but I’m also in love with someone else.”
Stephen Hendry spouse: Hendry opened up about splitting from his spouse Amanda in his autobiography
Hendry informed how him and Amanda tried to make their marriage work, however their makes an attempt failed and his spouse informed him earlier than he moved out for good it was his job to inform the boys.
He stated: “That is the toughest factor I’ve ever finished and can in all probability ever must do.
“I attempt to be as mild as doable, telling them I’ve emotions for another person.
“However nevertheless you attempt to clarify issues to youngsters, there’s going to be upset and harm.
“It’s horrible, and I feel like the worst person in the world.”
A spokesman for Hendry informed the MoS: “In Stephen’s book and in his interviews he has made it clear that without the support of his ex-wife and his family he wouldn’t have been able to pursue his successful career.”