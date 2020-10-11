Home Health Stephen Pollard health: British author struggles to get flu jab - and...
Health

Stephen Pollard health: British author struggles to get flu jab – and he has cancer

0

The coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United Kingdom, with winter set to be a troublesome time. Those in the high-risk category, such as Stephen Pollard, are due a flu jab, but some people don’t have access to vital vaccinations.

Alarmed, Stephen posted on Twitter: “Rang my GP surgery today to arrange flu jab.

“They said they will only take a booking for December as they’ve been told no supplies until end of November.

“And that’s with my priority as someone with cancer. So much for the biggest vaccination programme in history.”

{%=o.title%}

]]>

The incident took place on Saturday October 10 – sparking fears for other vulnerable members of society.

The NHS know that “this year, flu immunisation will be critical to protect those patients who are most vulnerable”.

It was pointed out by the national health body that “if you get flu and coronavirus at the same time, research shows you’re more likely to be seriously ill”.

- Advertisement -

Are you eligible for the flu vaccine? Here is a list provided by the NHS:

  • Aged 65 and over (including those who’ll be 65 by 31 March 2021)
  • Have certain health conditions
  • Are pregnant
  • Are in a long-stay residential care
  • Receive a carer’s allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick
  • Live with someone who’s at high risk from coronavirus (on the NHS shielded patient list)
  • Frontline health or social care workers

READ: Boris hit with lockdown REVOLT over coronavirus plans – No10 threatened with legal action

Will everybody due a flu vaccination be able to get one? (Image: Getty)

Health conditions that make you eligible for the flu vaccine include diabetes, asthma, Parkinson’s disease, or undergoing chemotherapy – a full list is available here.

The NHS flu vaccine can be given at your GP surgery, a pharmacy offering the service or the midwifery service if you’re pregnant.

Do note, if you have the flu vaccination at the pharmacy, they will inform your doctor that you have done so.

All adult flu vaccinations are given by injection into the muscle of the upper arm.

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS…
Daily coronavirus cases could be as high as 45,000 as epidemic surges, scientists warn [INSIGHT]
England boss Gareth Southgate fears Euro 2020 cancellation because of coronavirus [ANALYSIS]
Top expert slams UK’s ’embarrassing’ coronavirus response – ‘Not rocket science!’ [QUOTE]

Related articles

Blood cancer

It was on Twitter, back in 2018, where Stephen revealed his cancer diagnosis.

“I have a blood cancer,” he shared. “I was incredibly to be diagnosed very early, so have a decent prognosis.

“Please read this about the symptoms, and if you recognise any then see your GP. The earlier you are are diagnosed, the better your chances!”

Blood cancer symptoms

The charity Blood Cancer UK urged anyone suffering the symptoms below to contact their doctor.

- Advertisement -

Stephen Pollard posted his difficulty in getting a flu jab (Image: Twitter)

Common symptoms of blood cancer include unexplained weight loss, unexplained bruising or blessing, and lumps or swellings.

Additional signs are: drenching night sweats; persistent, recurrent or severe infections; unexplained fever (38°C or above).

A person with the disease may experience an unexplained rash or itchy skin, or bone, joint or abdominal pain.

Fatigue is common, which is a feeling of lethargy that isn’t improve by rest or sleep.

Related articles

Still see your GP for any health concerns (Image: Getty)

The other two signs of blood cancer can include breathlessness or an unusually pale complexion (pallor).

There are different types of blood cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma.

Generic risk factors for blood cancers are having a close relative with the condition, or exposure to the chemical benzene – found in cigarette smoke.

Another risk factor is if you’ve already undergone cancer treatment with certain chemotherapy drugs, such as platinum agents.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS5 pre-order latest as analysts weigh in on PlayStation 5 impact on Switch sales
Next articlePiers Morgan blasts Matt Hancock 'must resign' as claims of 'shocking behaviour' emerge

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Stomach bloating: A bodily imbalance could be contributing to a bloated belly

0
Harvard Health Medical School commented on how to achieve the correct sodium to potassium balance. "The best way to get more potassium and less sodium...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: The Okinawa diet could boost your lifespan – what foods to eat

0
Occasionally they eat small amounts of noodles, rice, pork and fish. But the following groups of foods are restricted: Animal products - eggs and dairy, including...
Read more
Health

Concerned you could have breast cancer? The test that could save your life

0
At 21, Jess said her final goodbyes to Mum Joanna. Nobody in their immediate family had breast cancer, so the devastating disease seemingly came...
Read more
Health

Susan Calman health: The Scottish comedienne's mental health is no laughing matter

0
Appearing on BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue, Susan Calman is well-versed in witty remarks and laughable...
Read more
Health

Dementia symptoms: The time of day when signs of the condition can be more apparent

0
Worried you or somebody you love could be suffering from dementia? Behavioural changes could be so subtle that you may not realise they're happening....
Read more
Health

The five most common symptoms of COVID being reported in the UK right now

0
The most common symptoms in children who test positive are: Fatigue Headache Fever Sore throat Loss of appetite. One in six children who test positive also experience an unusual skin...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Piers Morgan blasts Matt Hancock 'must resign' as claims of 'shocking behaviour' emerge

Celebrity 0
The father-of-four continued: "Bad enough that he is cracking jokes about his shameful testing system. "But if he was drinking in the Commons bar after...
Read more

Stephen Pollard health: British author struggles to get flu jab – and he has cancer

Health 0
The coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United Kingdom, with winter set to be a troublesome time. Those in the high-risk category, such as Stephen...
Read more

PS5 pre-order latest as analysts weigh in on PlayStation 5 impact on Switch sales

Entertainment 0
The PS5 pre-order situation remains pretty hairy for those who have yet to secure a PlayStation 5 console. And witht the release date just...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: