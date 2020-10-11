Stomach bloating: A bodily imbalance could be contributing to a bloated belly

Harvard Health Medical School commented on how to achieve the correct sodium to potassium balance.

“The best way to get more potassium and less sodium is by eating more fresh fruits and vegetables, beans, fish, homemade foods, and low-salt versions of prepared foods,” it clarified.

Offering up a full-day menu, the organisation listed the following meal plan for one day.

In the morning, fill up on oatmeal, alongside orange juice and coffee; then, for lunch, try a peanut butter and jam sandwich with a glass of milk.

