Stomach bloating: This activity could help reduce your bloat entirely – what is it?

Foods and drinks to avoid

What a person eats and drinks is often at the source of the bloating problem.

It’s strongly advised to try and cut out or at least limit foods that are high in fat, gas-producing foods, coffee and fizzy drinks, citrus fruits, tomatoes or spicy foods, chewing gum or hard candy, certain medications that could upset the tummy and alcohol or smoking.

It’s important to try and build some good habits such as eating slower, buying more high-fibre foods, exercising between meals and learning to relax more.