Stomach bloating: Two natural remedies to prevent that stretched and uncomfortable feeling

Does the thought of bloating put you off your food? Fear not, there are two natural remedies to prevent such an occurrence from happening. Read on to find out what they are.

Bloating can be painful for some people, testified HealthPad – an organisation dedicated to transforming the way we understand gut health.

To diminish the chances of another bloat, the first technique you can employ is deep breathing.

HealthPad recommends taking “five deep breaths before eating”, in order to slow down how fast you eat.