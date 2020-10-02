Stomach bloating: When your bloating could signal a serious infection

Giardia infection is an intestinal infection marked by abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea and bouts of watery diarrhoea, said Mayo Clinic.

The site continued: “Giardia infection is caused by a microscopic parasite that is found worldwide.

“Giardia infections usually clear up within a few weeks.

“But you may have intestinal problems long after the parasites are gone.

“Several drugs are generally effective against giardia parasites, but not everyone responds to them.”

Source:Daily Express :: Health Feed

Like this: Like Loading...