Stomach ulcer symptoms: A common condition could be masking an open sore

Usually, the first sign of a stomach ulcer is a burning or gnawing pain in the centre of the abdomen. Yet, this isn’t always the case. Instead, you may think you have a different condition entirely.

The NHS explained stomach ulcers tend to be caused by bacteria – specifically, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).

Another culprit could be the overuse of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDSs), such as ibuprofen or aspirin.

When pain isn’t present, a person with a stomach ulcer may mistakenly believe they have heartburn.

Like this: Like Loading...