Stomach ulcer treatment: Home remedies backed up by science to help reduce symptoms

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, turmeric remedies and gastroprotective action was analysed.

“The gastrointestinal problems caused by different etiologies was observed to be associated with the alterations of various physiologic parameters such as reactive oxygen species, nitric oxide synthase, lipid peroxidation, and secretion of excessive gastric acid.

“Gastrointestinal ulcer results probably due to imbalance between the aggressive and the defensive factors.

“Epidemiologically, it was suggested that curcumin might reduce the risk of inflammatory disorders, such as cancer and ulcer.

“These biological effects are attributed to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. It can, therefore, be reported from the literature that curcumin prevents gastrointestinal-induced ulcer and can be recommended as a novel drug for ulcer treatment.”



