Home Health Stomach ulcer treatment: Home remedies backed up by science to help reduce...
Health

Stomach ulcer treatment: Home remedies backed up by science to help reduce symptoms

0

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, turmeric remedies and gastroprotective action was analysed.

“The gastrointestinal problems caused by different etiologies was observed to be associated with the alterations of various physiologic parameters such as reactive oxygen species, nitric oxide synthase, lipid peroxidation, and secretion of excessive gastric acid.

“Gastrointestinal ulcer results probably due to imbalance between the aggressive and the defensive factors.

“Epidemiologically, it was suggested that curcumin might reduce the risk of inflammatory disorders, such as cancer and ulcer.

“These biological effects are attributed to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. It can, therefore, be reported from the literature that curcumin prevents gastrointestinal-induced ulcer and can be recommended as a novel drug for ulcer treatment.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSerial killer drama Dexter gets revival
Next articleNikki Bella Insists She Had No ‘Feelings At All’ For Artem Chigvintsev While Engaged To John Cena

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Coronavirus quiz questions and answers: How much do you know about COVID-19?

0
Answers Answer 1: December 31, 2019 Answer 2: A zoonotic disease is caused by germs that spread between animals and people Answer 3: The average time is...
Read more
Health

Stomach bloating: Four incidences which could signal something more serious

0
Stomach bloating describes what happens when too much gas clogs up a person’s gastrointestinal tract. The result tends to be an uncomfortable bout of...
Read more
Health

The 'common' breakfast hot drink ingredient to protect against type 2 diabetes symptoms

0
Many people may have diabetes without even knowing it, because the signs and symptoms don’t necessarily make you feel unwell. Common diabetes symptoms include having...
Read more
Health

Hair loss treatment: Oil from a fruit to stimulate circulation and increase hair growth

0
Hair loss is an inevitable occurrence everyone will face at some point in their lives. Many people worry about their hair because it is...
Read more
Health

High cholesterol: The four foods to lower your levels and reduce your risk

0
Avocado Technically a fruit, avocados are native to Central and South America and are also known as butter pear. Avocados are highly nutritious, containing vitamin E,...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus UK cases: Children infected with COVID-19 on the rise – symptoms to spot

0
The reopening of schools across the UK gave many a sigh of relief with the hope that things have finally returned to normal. However,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nikki Bella Insists She Had No ‘Feelings At All’ For Artem Chigvintsev While Engaged To John Cena

Celebrity 0
bshilliday While Nikki Bella is engaged to and has a baby with her ‘DWTS’ pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, she insists that there were no sparks...
Read more

Stomach ulcer treatment: Home remedies backed up by science to help reduce symptoms

Health 0
In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, turmeric remedies and gastroprotective action was analysed. “The gastrointestinal problems...
Read more

Serial killer drama Dexter gets revival

Entertainment 0
DEXTER, one of America’s best known TV serial killers, is on his way back.Cable network Showtime said on Wednesday it had given the go-ahead...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: