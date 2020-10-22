Stormi Webster, 2, Gushes Over Mom Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit: ‘That Looks Good Mommy’ — Watch

By

Erin Silvia

Kylie Jenner shared a new Instagram video of herself applying lip color from her new ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ lip kit to her lips and her adorable daughter Stormi could be heard complimenting her in the background.

Kylie Jenner, 23, already has one fan of her upcoming Can’t Be Tamed lip kit and it’s none other than her sweet little girl Stormi! The makeup mogul took to her Instagram story on Oct. 21 to share some clips of herself showing off the new product and in one of them, the tot can be heard enthusiastically gushing over how “good” her “mommy” looks. As Kylie applies the dark shade to her full lips while wearing a white sleeveless top and flaunting long blonde locks, her daughter says, “That looks good, Mommy!” in the background.

Kylie’s mini-me continued talking about something that was undetectable in the clip but the loving mom stopped to ask her “What?” as she continued applying the lip color. She also shared more similar clips that showed her giving the camera a serious but gorgeous look after the color was all applied, but little Stormi’s voice could only heard in one. The mother and daughter duo appeared to be in Kylie’s private jet with pink interior during the cute moment but it’s unclear where they were headed.

The latest makeup-filled video is just one of many in which little Stormi has caused fans to swoon over her cuteness. In a YouTube video from Kylie’s channel on Oct. 5, she showed off her excitement when decorating Halloween-themed cookies. The dark-haired gal squealed with delight at one point as she and her famous mama put their decorating skills to the test while wearing matching orange Halloween pajamas.

A few days before that, Stormi was at it again in another video that proved how excited she is about Halloween. In the video, Kylie was showing her fans the impressive lights and decorations she had up in her $ 36.5 million mansion for the upcoming spooky holiday and the funny girl ran around while screaming, “It’s so pretty!” Between mummies and other eye-catching decor, we can definitely understand why Stormi was so excited over it all!

As Halloween gets closer, we can guarantee Kylie will be sharing more fun-loving times between her and her precious one! We look forward to seeing how they’ll celebrate the holiday knowns for ghosts and goblins and witches, and of course, we can’t wait to see their Halloween costumes this year!