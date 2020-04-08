Stranger Things season 4 theories: Jonathan receives shocking bribe from Dr Owens

One viewer commented: “I suspect Owens may return as part of the Joyce rescues Hopper plotline, as will Murray, but I doubt it’s because of her actual job. She has no formal education beyond high school I don’t think.

“They could still keep an eye on her in other ways. Owens and Joyce trust each other now, just as Hopper did, after everything that happened so I imagine if anything he would be more likely to convince the government to leave her alone.”

Movie buffs will recognise Dr Owens actor, Paul Reiser, from classic films like Aliens and Beverly Hills Cop.

Whatever Dr Owens’ role in the new season, it would make sense to bring Paul back for one last celebration of 80s nostalgia, if reports the new instalment will be Stranger Things’ last are true.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

