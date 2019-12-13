Strictly 2019: 'Take your hands off!' Kevin Clifton issues warning to Giovanni Pernice

This year’s Christmas special sees six former couples from Strictly take to the dance floor again.

As well as Debbie, Mark Wright, Gemma Atkinson, Richard Arnold, Chizzy Adukolu and Joe Sugg will all be back to perform once more.

They will take on a selection of Christmas inspired routines in a bid to impress the judges and studio audience to take home the Glitterball Trophy.

Who will emerge victorious in this year’s Christmas special?

Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special airs 4.40pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.