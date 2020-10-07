Strictly 2020's Caroline Quentin on real reason she signed up for BBC show 'I was reeling'

Caroline Quentin, 60, was the first celebrity revealed to be taking part in this year’s socially distanced version of Strictly Come Dancing, and it’s safe to say people are thrilled. The veteran actress has been on our screens for years and ahead of the BBC show’s debut later this month, she admitted she definitely made the right choice signing up.

In a recent interview with the broadcaster, Caroline revealed all about her upcoming challenge as she takes to the ballroom with her fellow celebs, detailing what motivated her to say ‘yes’ in the first place.

“It’s definitely something to do with the times we’re living in,” she admitted.

“I was about to do a play at the National Theatre which was cut short as we all went into lockdown, so I was reeling a bit from that.

“Then Strictly came, and I thought, this might be something just delightfully fun.”

