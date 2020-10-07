Strictly 2020's Caroline Quentin on real reason she signed up for BBC show 'I was reeling'

Home Celebrity Strictly 2020's Caroline Quentin on real reason she signed up for BBC...
Caroline Quentin, 60, was the first celebrity revealed to be taking part in this year’s socially distanced version of Strictly Come Dancing, and it’s safe to say people are thrilled. The veteran actress has been on our screens for years and ahead of the BBC show’s debut later this month, she admitted she definitely made the right choice signing up.

In a recent interview with the broadcaster, Caroline revealed all about her upcoming challenge as she takes to the ballroom with her fellow celebs, detailing what motivated her to say ‘yes’ in the first place.

“It’s definitely something to do with the times we’re living in,” she admitted.

“I was about to do a play at the National Theatre which was cut short as we all went into lockdown, so I was reeling a bit from that.

“Then Strictly came, and I thought, this might be something just delightfully fun.”

She explained that the “bleak” situation we have all found ourselves in this year drove her to do something “joyful” not only for herself, but for her family and friends too.

“God Almighty people love it,” she laughed.

“It was definitely the right choice!”

The Blue Murder star said that out of her family, her son is the most excited to see his mum strut her stuff on the iconic ballroom floor.

But the footwork and flow of the dance is of upmost importance, and is closely monitored by the hawk-eyed judging panel.

“I’m going to struggle with turns because my balance isn’t what it used to be, but maybe that’ll get better,” Caroline debated.

“Learning routines quickly is terrifying. As long as my knees hold out, I think we’ll be right.”

On that note, she joked about her competition, as her knees aren’t what they used to be.

