Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Emma Barton to lose Glitterball Trophy in cryptic Oti clue?

Emma, 42, has been performing with Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke, 53, this series and after years of failing to get to the penultimate round of the competition, the professional dancer is finally in the final for the second time in 17 years. Oti Mabuse, 29, is also making her second bid for the crown, but could her past on the BBC dance show prove to be a disadvantage for the EastEnders actress as history repeats itself?

The soap favourite is the last woman standing, with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, 35, and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, 25, also vying for the Glitterball Trophy.

Oti is partnered with the former ITV drama heart-throb, making it the second time she has reached the final with a soap star.

Back in 2016, the professional dancer just lost out on the coveted title with Hollyoaks actor and theatre star, Danny Mac, 31.

However, with just two other finalists competing alongside the Ballroom dancer and her celebrity partner, it was one of their fates which could be a detriment to Emma.

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Karim Zeroual defeated over Tango secret?