Who will lift the Glitterball Trophy is anyone’s guess ahead of the last episode of 2019.

Kelvin and Oti have been tipped for glory ever since their raunchy Rumba in week one.

Karim and Amy being the first couple to receive a perfect score, however, can’t go unnoticed.

There is also Emma and Anton’s unwavering popularity with the public despite not necessarily setting the leaderboards alight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 concludes on Saturday, December 14.