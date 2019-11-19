Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Giovanni Pernice too ‘busy’ to fulfill Michelle Visage to bounce 

Strictly Come Dancing stated goodbye to Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice on Sunday night time after they had been eradicated from the competitors following a dance off towards Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard. This morning she joined Lorraine Kelly on her ITV chat present and spoke about what she plans on doing subsequent now that her dancing journey has come to an finish and whether or not or not she intending on maintaining the dancing.

Eager to debate her partnership with Giovanni, Lorraine remarked: “You and Gio, two sturdy individuals, mutual respect and also you do get on!

“It’s this thing of they want you to be fighting, you can’t just get on.”

“We have such an incredible relationship and this whole thing has been so much richer because of my partnership with Giovanni, I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else, I wanted him, I prayed to whoever is looking out for me,” Michelle replied.

“He’s the partner of my dreams and we’re going to continue dancing.”

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Saffron Barker in tears after shock snub