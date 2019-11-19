Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Giovanni Pernice too ‘busy’ to fulfill Michelle Visage to bounce 

Home Tv & Radio Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Giovanni Pernice too ‘busy’ to fulfill Michelle Visage...
Strictly Come Dancing stated goodbye to Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice on Sunday night time after they had been eradicated from the competitors following a dance off towards Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard. This morning she joined Lorraine Kelly on her ITV chat present and spoke about what she plans on doing subsequent now that her dancing journey has come to an finish and whether or not or not she intending on maintaining the dancing. 

Eager to debate her partnership with Giovanni, Lorraine remarked: “You and Gio, two sturdy individuals, mutual respect and also you do get on! 

“It’s this thing of they want you to be fighting, you can’t just get on.” 

“We have such an incredible relationship and this whole thing has been so much richer because of my partnership with Giovanni, I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else, I wanted him, I prayed to whoever is looking out for me,” Michelle replied. 

“He’s the partner of my dreams and we’re going to continue dancing.” 

“Are you going to continue dancing?” Lorraine reiterated. 

“Absolutely, I called him yesterday, he’s busy doing the pro’s stuff but any hours that he has – absolutely,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK choose stated. 

“Because you’ve got to this level you don’t want it to go,” Lorraine added. 

The host then moved onto discussing the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour and stated: “It’s a real shame you’re not doing the tour, is it just dates didn’t work out?” 

“After everything settled and we were watching back the results show, and I started to see the emails come in from people who said they felt represented and heard, it felt like I knew I did the right thing,” she replied. 

It comes after Michelle spoke out about the criticism she has received since participating on this 12 months’s collection of Strictly. 

Some viewers claimed her routine on Saturday night time lacked sufficient dance strikes and as a substitute suggested she was “just strutting”. 

Elsewhere in Saturday night time’s present, BBC One viewers had been left confused when Motsi Mabuse disappeared off digicam. 

