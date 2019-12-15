Strictly Come Dancing: Emma Barton age defying looks- how old is the actress? Age revealed

Emma Barton is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, paired with Anton du Beke. Her age defying looks have been at the centre of discussions for many Strictly fans, but how old is she really?
Emma Barton is an English actress best known for playing Honey Mitchell in EastEnders on and off since 2005. Currently Emma is starring on the 17th season of Strictly Come Dancing with partner Anton Du Beke.
Tonight, the actress will be going head to head against finalists Kelvin Fletcher and Karim Zeroual in the hopes of getting her hands on the Strictly Come Dancing glitter ball trophy.
Emma Barton has been the centre of discussion for weeks surrounding her age defying looks but how old is the EastEnders star really?
How old is Emma Barton?
Emma Barton has been using her youthful looks to hide her true age from Strictly fans for weeks.
Although she looks incredibly youthful, the actress is in fact 42 years old, which many are finding hard to believe.
The actress has a “glowing” complexion that fills many of her fans with envy.
Taking to social media some fans were quick to question her age.
One wrote on social media: “I can’t wrap my head around the fact that she’s 42 … she looks about 30!”
Whilst another one added: “She looks so youthful she’s practically glowing tonight.”
A third fan expressed their envy for Emma’s youthful looks on social media, she said: “Emma has such a naturally pretty smile, how do I look like Emma Barton?”
A forth added: “Emma Barton looks absolutely incredible for her age!”
Emma Barton appears to have not aged in images 12 years apart
In fact, images of the actress taken almost 13 years ago on the red carpet show that the star has barely changed.
However, Emma was born on 26 July 1977 in Portsmouth making her 42.
About Emma Barton
Emma Barton studied at the Guildford School of Acting and graduating in 1998 with honours.
She initially found fame with EastEnders in 2005, but since has starred in putties pantomimes and musicals.
Previously, Emma has also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and Spooks.
Emma Barton on EastEnders
Emma Barton has been playing Honey Mitchell on the BBC soap opera EastEnders since 2005.
Her first appearance on the show was 22 November 2005.
The character was initially temporary, employed as a honey trap by character Yolande Trueman, with the intention of attempting to seduce Patrick.
Until Honey became a full time character, falling in love with Billy Mitchell.
However, it was reported that in 2008 that Emma’s character, Honey, was axed from the show, so Honey departed Albert Square for Watford.
But Emma’s character returned briefly to Albert Square in 2014, until becoming a full time character in 2015.