Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘could face the boot if caught kissing’ amid coronavirus fears

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is set to kick off later this month, but in order to get the show safely back on air, changes have been put in place in line with the Government’s safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Changes include a shorter series, a later start date and pros forming their own bubbles for group numbers. It has now been reported contestants on the show could face being booted off if they are seen kissing.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

It’s a case of one strike and they’re out

The report comes as contestant Harvey Leigh Cantwell, 21 – but known as HRVY – tested positive for coronavirus.

A source told The Sun: “While most of the pros are coupled up, there’s never any guarantees about what might happen.

“HRVY has been quite open about the fact he’s game for a bit of romance.

“But clearly, in the current climate, we don’t want him mingling outside of his bubble or putting himself — or others — at any risk.

READ MORE: Steph McGovern breaks silence on claim her show will be axed