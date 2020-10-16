Home Tv & Radio Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith 'reveals' pro partner in cryptic snap before...
Tv & Radio

Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith 'reveals' pro partner in cryptic snap before launch

0

And while she may not have given too much away as to who her partner is, the first glimpse was more than enough for Strictly fans who are eagerly awaiting news on this year’s couple.

Whoever Maisie’s partner is revealed to be, it looks like they’re in pole position to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

In latest odds from bookmakers Betfair, the EastEnders star is a 7/4 frontrunner to win the entire series before even taking to the dancfloor.

Betfair spokesperson Darren Hughes said: “Get out your glitter disco-balls and be ready to break a leg, as Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens on the BBC this Saturday night,

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFlorida city sells swans after Queen's gift leads to overpopulation
Next articleFinal Fantasy 7 and FF8 Christmas surprise for PS4 and Nintendo Switch fans

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

EastEnders' Luisa Bradshaw-White quits soap as Tina Carter after seven years

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White has revealed she is leaving the soap, seven years after she was first cast as Tina Carter. The 45-year-old...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Queen backlash: Carol McGiffin fiercely defends Monarch in face mask debate 'Just stop it'

0
“It’s not going against the rules if they were all tested,” Stacey added, before saying the Queen’s age should be in factor taken into...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Why The Good Doctor Fans Shouldn't Expect Resolutions From Last Season Early In Season 4

0
The Good Doctor stands as one of the relatively few broadcast network shows that actually managed to end the 2019-2020 TV season as intended,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

How The Voice Has Prepared For Another Production Shutdown, Just In Case

0
Audrey Morrissey and The Voice team had to work fast under the new guidelines to efficiently run Season 19 but simultaneously self-evaluated their own...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Doctor Who: John Hurt's iconic War Doctor 'recast' for new Time Lord audio series

0
Doctor Who has long been a fan-favourite, rebooted with spin-offs left right and centre, bringing with them a whole host of celebrity characters viewers...
Read more
Tv & Radio

C-SPAN Anchor Made A False Claim About Twitter Hack, And Now He’s On Leave Indefinitely

0
Now, though, Steve Scully has admitted that he lied about the hack, and actually did post the tweet to Scaramucci himself. After alerting C-SPAN...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward breaks his own tradition by handing Paul Pogba a new contract

Sports 0
“Many things have been said,” Pogba told a news conference last week. “Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would...
Read more

Working From Home Got You Down? Try Dyeing Your Hair Pink

Lifestyle 0
IN THE PINK A guest with pale pink hair outside the Chloe show at Paris fashion week in February. Photo: Getty ImagesBy Sara Bosworth Close Sara BosworthOct. 16,...
Read more

Amanda Holden shares topless vid for important reason as she moves on from BGT controversy

Celebrity 0
Sharing a bit more information, Amanda, who turns 50 at the start of next year, revealed that she was “nervous” ahead of her first...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: