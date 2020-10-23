Home Health Struggling to lose weight? This herbal extract boasts compound that may aid...
Struggling to lose weight? This herbal extract boasts compound that may aid weight loss

The findings from nine of the trials indicate that when taken for two to 12 weeks, Garcinia cambogia reduces body weight in the short term compared to placebo.

However, the authors noted that most of the studies had methodological issues so the effect on body weight remained inconclusive.

General dietary tips to aid weight loss

“There’s no single rule that applies to everyone, but to lose weight at a safe and sustainable rate of 0.5 to one kilogram a week, most people are advised to reduce their energy intake by 600 calories a day,” explains the NHS.

For most men, this will mean consuming no more than 1,900 calories a day, and for most women, no more than 1,400 calories a day.

