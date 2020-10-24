Home Science Study Shows We Might Be Thinking About Joint Injuries in The Wrong...
Science

Study Shows We Might Be Thinking About Joint Injuries in The Wrong Way

0

By

David Nield

Joint injuries can often lead to joint disease in both humans and other animals, but a new study looking at a particular biological lubricant suggests we might have to rethink how these diseases actually develop.

Researchers took a close look at the lubricin protein in dogs that had suffered injuries similar to anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in humans, concluding that it might be one of the early biomarkers, or warning signs, for diseases, including osteoarthritis.

Lubricin is essential in keeping joints functional and well oiled, but there’s no scientific consensus about how different injuries affect its production. No one has looked at its relationship to ACL-like injuries in dogs before, despite knee ligament injuries being common problems for our canine pets.

“Lubricin is crucial for normal joint function and the lubrication of cartilage,” says professor in equine health Heidi Reesink, from Cornell University. “We know that if a person or animal doesn’t make that protein, they will develop devastating joint disease affecting all the major weight-bearing joints.”

“The dogma in this field has been that lubricin decreases in joint disease.”

What the researchers found was that lubricin levels actually went up in the joints of the dogs that had suffered ACL-like injuries – concentrations were around 16 times greater than those in a control group of uninjured canines.

These higher concentrations started as soon as a day after the injury in some cases and lasted for up to a year, depending on the animal. It’s almost as if the protein is overproduced before it dries up.

- Advertisement -

Crucially, in three cases where the ACL-like injuries led to arthritis in the dogs, the increased lubricin levels were noticeable before any signs of the disease had shown up in x-ray examinations.

“This indicates that the presence of increased lubricin might actually be a biomarker for predicting future osteoarthritis,” says Reesink. “We also saw increased lubricin in dogs months to years after they injured their ACLs, suggesting that lubricin might be an indicator of ongoing joint instability.”

That’s important because there are limited ways to treat joint diseases. Knee osteoarthritis affects more than 12 percent of the US population between the age of 25-74, as well as 20 percent of dogs older than a year. Being able to catch it early – and maybe introduce treatments or adapt behaviour – could go a long way to alleviating pain for millions of people and their canine companions.

Of course, this study only deals with dogs, but lubricin production is common across all mammals, and this spike in lubricin after injury may be seen in humans, too. That’s on the to-do list for the researchers, as well as more extensive studies involving dogs.

With so many people affected by joint disease, future research in this area will be closely watched – and let’s hope it leads to improved treatment options.

“We can help both animals and humans by potentially coming up with better diagnostics, by more fully understanding how these molecules work and designing therapies beneficial to both, by taking advantage of these naturally occurring cases and improving orthopaedic care,” says Reesink.

The research has been published in Scientific Reports.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFreddie Mercury: The FINAL woman in his life 'They were intensely in love, shared a bed'
Next articleHow to change clock display on Apple Watch?

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Naked Mole Rats Have Been Caught Kidnapping Other Mole Rat Babies, And It Gets Creepier

0
ByTessa Koumoundouros Naked mole rats are beloved for having some of the strangest mammalian superpowers. They can resist cancers, defy the usual mammalian ageing process,...
Read more
Science

An Ancient Maya City Had a Surprisingly Effective Water Filtration System

0
ByMichelle Starr Water is essential for basic human survival. But it can also be dangerous; contaminated water can spread deadly diseases that have the potential...
Read more
Science

Another Covid Surge, Vaccine and Treatment Progress, and More

0
ByEve Sneider Americans prepare for another surge in cases, vaccine and treatment approval moves forward, and new partnerships curb coronavirus misinformation. Here’s what you should...
Read more
Science

Yellowstone volcano breakthrough in predicting next eruption amid ‘overdue’ fears

0
ByThe caldera inside Yellowstone National Park poses a significant threat in the event of a supereruption – something that has not happened for more than 630,000...
Read more
Science

Space travel breakthrough: NASA can send humans to Mars and 'save millions' going nuclear

0
BySince the dawn of the Space Age in the late 1950s, spacecraft have relied on chemical propulsion to leave Earth orbit. Iconic rockets like...
Read more
Science

Shark attack: South African sharks are being found with their hearts and livers ripped out

0
BySharks are often thought of as apex predators that silently stalk the seas in oceans in search of prey. Beasts like the great white...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

This No. 1 Bestselling Sweatsuit Will Be Your New Off-Duty Lounge Outfit

Celebrity 0
ByBernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whether you’re back to the grind or...
Read more

Covid-19: South Yorkshire wakes up to tier 3 restrictions

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

With Film Room, MLB finally embraces benefits of letting fans share highlights: 'Our philosophy has evolved'

Sports 0
ByRyan Fagan It’s no secret that, for years, MLB took a rather heavy-handed approach to controlling the sharing/distribution of its highlights. Whereas fans of other...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress