Suburbs Are Changing, Like It or Not

That raises the question of supporting older suburban residents, the population you describe as “perennials.”

Ms. Williamson: By 2050, 20 percent of the U.S. population will be over 65. This group is not old; they’re just older. But they do have particular needs. There is thinking about designing communities that provide lifelong support in suburbs, where these folks perhaps already live and have raised families and want to remain. There are ideas about cohousing, about allowing accessory dwelling units, or infilling with cottage courts or small apartment buildings that would complement the predominance of detached single-family housing. Some of the empty malls can be turned into wellness and fitness centers and health clinics.

Cottages on Greene, in East Greenwich, R.I., is an example of a housing type that allows older people to downsize within their community. The development was built on the site of a car-repair business that had a mini-strip center on one side and detached houses on the other. The lot is only about an acre, but it has 15 small units artfully arranged around a green space. When you’re driving along the main street, it just looks like two houses. But then you take a left and there are more units behind, and the shared green manages the storm water. Four are subsidized housing.

- Advertisement -

Ms. Dunham-Jones: Cottages on Greene is a great example of how design helps overcome Nimby resistance to affordable housing. And it meets the market for much smaller homes. The suburbs were built on this assumption that the first buyers of new homes are going to be a young family with kids. We’re seeing a resurgence of that in many places, but two-thirds of suburban households do not have kids in them.

Ms. Williamson: A lot of our examples speak to the high percentage of suburban rental houses and apartments. I think people have this preconceived idea that suburbia is all detached houses and owner-occupied. A lot of the housing is in garden apartment complexes, as well as new rental units added in retrofits. And, of course, there’s the lingering effects of the recession a decade ago that has turned a lot of detached houses that might have once been owner-occupied into rentals.

Ms. Dunham-Jones: Since 2005, more Americans in poverty have lived in the suburbs than have lived in cities. So there’s a great need to improve opportunities for the very poor and disadvantaged. A lot of rentals are aging garden apartment complexes that are housing of last resort. And they’re often getting torn down and replaced with brand-new complexes at higher density and triple the rent. There’s no way that the same population can afford them. We really encourage more communities to insist on replacement units.