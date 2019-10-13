Sukkot 2019 time: What time does Sukkot start tonight? When does Sukkot end?

Sukkot is celebrated by dwelling in a foliage-covered booth, called sukkah, and eat meals in it for eight days (seven in Israel).

Some even sleep in the tiny hut for the duration of the holiday.

The roof of the sukkah must be made up of something that grew from the ground and was cut off such as bamboo, sticks, tree branches or corn stalks.

Leviticus 23:42 says: “You shall dwell in sukkot seven days…in order that future generations may know that I made the Israelite people live in sukkot when I brought them out of the land of Egypt, I the Lord our God.”