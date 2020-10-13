Home Business Supermarket marks its 50th birthday by sending a chicken nugget into space
Supermarket marks its 50th birthday by sending a chicken nugget into space

A team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration created the perfect vessel for the nugget to travel in. It was sent into space using a meteorological weather balloon filled with hydrogen that’s lighter than air to carry the cargo up to the stratosphere. Using a custom-designed launch vehicle including primary avionics, auxiliary satellite tracking and integrated camera support system taking video footage, the lone nugget was sent up, up and away out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The nugget was sent star bound from a location close to supermarket Iceland’s head office in Deeside, North Wales, to mark its 50th birthday.

This follows a hugely successful year for the retailer which saw Kantar name it the fastest growing high street supermarket with a 20.1 percent year on year growth.

Chicken nuggets have remained a staple in the frozen aisle throughout Iceland’s 50-year history, with more than 10 million chicken nuggets, chunks and strips sold last week alone.

Andrew Staniland, trading director at Iceland, said: “2020 is a huge year for us as we celebrate our 50th birthday, and we wanted to find ways to mark the occasion, just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown.

“What better way to show that our products are out of this world than by sending one of our customer favourites into space.

“We’ve all changed the way we shop in recent months and frozen food has never been so popular.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to celebrate our 50th year with customers and thanking them for their support.”

Iceland joined Sent into Space, a team of experts in the field of stratospheric adventure, to send the nugget into outer space.

