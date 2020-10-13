Supermarket marks its 50th birthday by sending a chicken nugget into space

A team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration created the perfect vessel for the nugget to travel in. It was sent into space using a meteorological weather balloon filled with hydrogen that’s lighter than air to carry the cargo up to the stratosphere. Using a custom-designed launch vehicle including primary avionics, auxiliary satellite tracking and integrated camera support system taking video footage, the lone nugget was sent up, up and away out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The nugget was sent star bound from a location close to supermarket Iceland’s head office in Deeside, North Wales, to mark its 50th birthday.

This follows a hugely successful year for the retailer which saw Kantar name it the fastest growing high street supermarket with a 20.1 percent year on year growth.

Chicken nuggets have remained a staple in the frozen aisle throughout Iceland’s 50-year history, with more than 10 million chicken nuggets, chunks and strips sold last week alone.

Andrew Staniland, trading director at Iceland, said: “2020 is a huge year for us as we celebrate our 50th birthday, and we wanted to find ways to mark the occasion, just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown.