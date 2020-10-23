Home Health Surge in sales of vitamin D as Brits seek to boost their...
Surge in sales of vitamin D as Brits seek to boost their health during Covid pandemic

The “sunshine vitamin” grew in popularity more than any other vitamin supplement between June 2019 and July this year, market research expert Mintel said. It is now taken by 38 percent of people who use vitamin supplements, compared to 30 percent last year.

It is thought its associations with “immunity and memory improvement” are behind the surge, as well as government advice as people spend more time indoors.

The report found 24 percent of regular users of vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements have taken more boosters since the Covid-19 outbreak, with 36 percent of us now taking vitamins every day.

Emilia Greenslade, of Mintel, said: “The rise in Vitamin D usage is likely due to its associations with immunity and memory improvement. Highly publicised research linking Vitamin D with protection against Covid-19 may have also impacted usage.

“This has been challenged by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence which concluded that there is no evidence to support taking Vitamin D supplements to prevent or treat Covid-19.

“Government advice may have also had an impact, with the government advising that people consider taking a daily supplement containing 10mcg of Vitamin D as people spend less time in the sunlight and more time indoors.”

Consumption of Vitamin C grew marginally while use of all other single vitamins declined in the same period. Consumption of multi-vitamins remained stable.

Britons spent £494million on the boosters over the year as the health-conscious upped their vitamin intake. Mintel expected this to reach £559million by 2025, with the popularity of vitamins showing no signs of waning.

Ms Greenslade explained: “Undoubtedly consumers are more worried about their health following the outbreak of Covid-19 and are seeking out preventative measures in the long term, including taking vitamins and supplements.”

