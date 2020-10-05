Home Lifestyle Surgeon Took Matter in his Hands to Fight Price Gouging, Poor Quality...
Lifestyle

Surgeon Took Matter in his Hands to Fight Price Gouging, Poor Quality and Shortage by Making Disposable Face Mask in USA

0

“My goal in life is to help other people and community as much as possible, like I have done in my other endeavors and medical practice”

    THOMASVILLE, NC, October 05, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — By the end of December 2019 Dr Gajendra Singh, a North Carolina based surgeon in Winston-Salem was experiencing shortage of mask for use in his office for patient consultation and office procedures. It lasted for several months and ongoing to the extent that his practice started to suffer. This greatly impacted the low-cost services provided to the community by his office. In May he was able to purchase couple boxes of mask for about $ 45 each from an online retailer.

With the frustration of shortage, price gouging and very poor quality of imported masks, Dr. Singh decided to start manufacturing of Disposable Face Mask in the USA for better control over quality and price. This led to the foundation of GS Medical, a small, local, US based manufacturing firm was started in July 2020 in Thomasville, NC.

Main goal for GS Medical is to provide better quality and fairly priced disposable face masks made in the USA, to the community as well as medical professionals and facilities. With the COVID-19 spreading and shutting down businesses and increasing worries about the health, finances and lifestyle, GS Medical was able to provide jobs to the local community instead of spending money in importing face mask from China.

GS Medical has supported local community by providing charity to local schools, colleges and other necessary places by donating free masks. “My goal in life is to help other people and community as much as possible, like I have done in my other endeavors and medical practice,” said CEO Dr. Gajendra Singh of GS Medical. He also added “I want anyone to reach out to me directly if anything I can do to help. By supporting this small business, community is actually supporting themselves and people working here.”

GS medical offer retail and wholesale purchase on its website https://gsmedic.com. It offers great discount for medical professionals, teachers, firefighters, law enforcement and medical facilities. For large purchases and discounts for the businesses and medical facilities, the company can be reached by email sales@gsmedic.com

# # #

Source:RSSUnify feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTeresa Giudice Slammed for No Face Masks at Daughter's 16th Birthday Party
Next articleElton John remembers John Lennon 'whirlwind romance' 'It was a dream come true for me'

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Type 2 diabetes: Do your fingernails look like this? Warning of high blood sugar on nails

Newslanes - 0
Diabetes and toenails People with diabetes are more likely than those without diabetes to get a fungal infection called onychomycosis. This infection usually affects the toenails. The...
Read more
Lifestyle

Sophie, Countess of Wessex may have used 'flattering' tactic to become Queen's favourite

Newslanes - 0
Sophie may have used similar speech techniques as the Queen when in her presence to impress her, Judi suggested. "Her voice had a slightly high...
Read more
Lifestyle

Best supplements for men: The mineral that could benefit men over the age of 50

Newslanes - 0
Much confusion surrounds supplements and which ones are best for overall health. With so many claims it's easy to understand why. But according to...
Read more
Lifestyle

Tesco, Asda and M&S: Quietest time to shop to avoid queues as shopping rules change

Newslanes - 0
Those picking up groceries could skip busy periods by shopping before 12pm or between 4pm and 6pm on a weekday. Visiting on a Saturday afternoon...
Read more
Lifestyle

Heart attack symptoms – the warning sign on your skin to watch out for

Newslanes - 0
There are a range of symptoms that can spring up independent of chest pain, however. Suddenly breaking into a sweat with cold, clammy skin may...
Read more
Lifestyle

Coronavirus update – researchers may have discovered the most reliable symptom

Newslanes - 0
Amid all this uncertainty and escalation, spotting the telltale signs of COVID-19 - the disease spawned from SARS-CoV- 2 - is more important than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dies From COVID-19

Fashion Newslanes - 0
PARIS (AP) — Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died....
Read more

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Being ‘Blacklisted’ In Hollywood At Age 12 Due To Addiction Struggles

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill After catapulting to fame at just 4 years old, Drew Barrymore was labelled ‘damaged goods’ before she hit her teens — but says...
Read more

Elton John remembers John Lennon 'whirlwind romance' 'It was a dream come true for me'

Entertainment Newslanes - 0
The new two-part interviews are being broadcast across Radio 2 this weekend ahead of Lennon's birthday on October 9. Elton opens up about an...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: