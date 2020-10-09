Surprise! Mindy Kaling Secretly Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Erin Crabtree

She did it again! Mindy Kaling welcomed her second child, a son named Spencer, and managed to keep her happy news under wraps just as she did while expecting daughter Katherine.

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” the 41-year-old actress revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, October 8. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! … His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

Kaling previously welcomed Katherine in December 2017. She has yet to reveal the father’s identity.

The Mindy Project alum opened up in June 2019 about her decision to keep the paternity private. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times.

Kaling kept her first pregnancy out of the spotlight for months before the news broke. “It’s so unknown to me,” she said during a September 2017 appearance on Sunday TODAY. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

The Office alum revealed exclusively to Us Weekly how she balances her demanding career with motherhood. “I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women,” she shared in May 2019. “I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help. … It is what it is!”

Kaling also leans on her best friend B.J. Novak, who is Katherine’s godfather. “He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” she exclusively told Us in December 2019. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. … He’s great.”

The Late Night star could not help but gush about her daughter in October 2019. “I don’t know where it’s coming from, this well of confidence,” she raved to Us. “Probably from being [almost] 2 years old and having no fear.”

Kaling noted at the time that she intended to foster the quality in her little girl. “[I’ll be] unconditionally supportive and not fill her with worries about things that she can’t control,” she explained. “[She won’t be] scared to speak out and speak her mind and let her words have value, probably.”

