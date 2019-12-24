Susanna Reid: ‘The weight fell off’ GMB presenter opens up on huge lifestyle change

Susanna Reid , 49, admitted she has been finding it difficult this festive season being a non-drinker and said she regularly has FOMO (fear of missing out). However, she said she has no regrets about ditching the booze since last year, as she spoke out about how it has benefited her.

“Drinking is a social lubricant, and I have to confess I find it hard to work up the buzz to go to a party now that I can’t enjoy the fizz,” she said in her latest Mail Online column.

“I did it for my health, and I’m glad I’ve made the sacrifice,” she continued.

“But I’m not one of those teetotal people who is going to preach about the joys of a dry December.”

She said she has been mostly “booze-free” for 476 days, which she knows from an app on her phone, after giving up alcohol in the summer last year.