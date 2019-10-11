Sweden and Denmark say NO to Macron’s demands for cash for scheme they will NEVER benefit

Emmanuel Macron wanted a big pot of cash known as the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) to support reforms in eurozone countries and ultimately help absorb sudden economic shocks to the single currency. But non-euro countries Sweden and Denmark cried foul and won the support of allies such as Ireland and the Netherlands to push back the French president’s grand integrationist scheme in a closed-door meeting before the formal talks in the Eurogroup.

The Nordic countries now look set to win some form of compensation to ensure they never have to pay into programs that only benefit eurozone member states.

It is unclear how the compensation will work but Eurogroup President Mário Centeno promised the Scandinavians it would happen.

Mr Centeno said: “We saw a huge sense of compromise among ministers so I don’t think that anyone is detrimental to anything that we agree upon in the Eurogroup.

“Those decisions are very, very important, and very, very important decisions take a long, long time to take.”