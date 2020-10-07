Take That! Tori Roloff's Parenting Police Clapbacks While Raising 2 Kids

Riley Cardoza

Defending herself. Tori Roloff hasn’t shied away from slamming multiple mom-shamers while raising her two kids.

The Little People, Big World star and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed son Jackson and daughter Lilah in May 2017 and November 2019, respectively. Since then, Tori has clapped back at criticism over their parenting, from festive Christmas outings to family photos.

When the former kindergarten teacher’s social media followers speculated in October 2018 that she was pregnant, Tori denied the rumors with a lengthy Instagram post.

“Yes I love baggy clothes and food,” she wrote at the time. “What if I was a woman who couldn’t get pregnant? What if I was a woman who had body image issues? Asking a woman if she’s pregnant can be extremely damaging.”

The reality star went on to write that she knew the questions came from people “eager” for her family to grow, explaining, “You guys just want to see us make more adorable babies like baby J. However, I hope you think twice about asking a woman, ‘Are you pregnant?’ Or, ‘When’s the next one coming?’ “You don’t know what’s going behind closed doors in anyone’s life. I say this because time and time again I’ve watched my own friends and family struggle with having a baby and I know how much it hurts every time this question is asked.”

Tori advised her followers to “wait patiently” for their baby news since she and Zach, who wed in 2015, would “share on [their] own time and in [their] own way.”

Seven months later, the couple announced that baby No. 2 was on the way with a family photo shoot, featuring an ultrasound shot. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the then-pregnant star exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

The TLC personality has continued to go out of her way to respond to Instagram trolls. Keep scrolling for a look at Tori’s comebacks over the years.

