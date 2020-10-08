Take this natural supplement before bed to improve sleep quality and fall asleep faster

The causes of sleep loss can be hard to identify but the solutions are often simple.

Taking natural supplements has been shown to promote sleep and one that has caught the attention of researchers is melatonin.

Melatonin, often referred to as the sleep hormone, is a central part of the body’s sleep-wake cycle.

“Its production increases with evening darkness, promoting healthy sleep and helping to orient our circadian rhythm,” explains the National Sleep Foundation (NSF).

