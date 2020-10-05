TalkTalk DOWN: Broadband offline in some parts of UK as customers complain of outage

UPDATE: TalkTalk has confirmed that it has resolved the issues which prevent thousands of customers accessing the internet at home. Posting on its online dashboard, the company says: “We’re pleased to report that the earlier connectivity issues at the exchanges listed below are now fixed. Thank you for your patience whilst our engineers worked to restore service.”

The original article, published before the problem was resolved, follows below…

TalkTalk’s popular broadband service is down right now in some parts of the UK. The gremlins appear to have started at around 11.30am with areas in the South West including Bristol Trowbridge, Cheddar and Stroud suffering from the internet outage.

Independent tracking website DownDetector, which monitors mentions across social media to track when web services and services are offline, suggest a staggering 1,500 or so customers are currently experiencing an outage with TalkTalk broadband.

The firm has also now confirmed it has an issue, with its status page saying, “Our engineers are working hard to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We’re aware that some customers in and around the South West of the England are experiencing a loss of service.

In a bid to find out what is going on and to vent their frustrations, some users have taken to social media with one TalkTalk customer saying: “Internet down in bristol for last 40 mins, lots of people working from home. Update or eta on fix please?”

Whilst another added: “@TalkTalk internet down in Corsham SN13 since just after 1100hrs. Update appreciated ASAP please?”

It’s unclear how long the outage will last for but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear more but belows is a full list of areas affected by this outage.

Abson • Almondsbury • Blunsdon • Bishopsworth • Calne • Cheddar • Chippenham

Clevedon • Chipping Sodbury • Gloucester • Hawthorn • Henbury • Keynsham

Kingsmead • Kingswood • Long Ashton • Melksham • Midsomer Norton

Nailsea • Pill • Portishead • Radstock • Bristol • Stroud • Temple Cloud

Thornbury • Timsbury • Trowbridge • Tetbury • Wells

West • Whitchurch • Wootton Bassett • Worle • Westbury-On-Trym

Wotton Under Edge • Westbury Wilts

