Home Tech TalkTalk DOWN: Broadband offline in some parts of UK as customers complain...
Tech

TalkTalk DOWN: Broadband offline in some parts of UK as customers complain of outage

0

UPDATE: TalkTalk has confirmed that it has resolved the issues which prevent thousands of customers accessing the internet at home. Posting on its online dashboard, the company says: “We’re pleased to report that the earlier connectivity issues at the exchanges listed below are now fixed. Thank you for your patience whilst our engineers worked to restore service.”

The original article, published before the problem was resolved, follows below…

TalkTalk’s popular broadband service is down right now in some parts of the UK. The gremlins appear to have started at around 11.30am with areas in the South West including Bristol Trowbridge, Cheddar and Stroud suffering from the internet outage.

Independent tracking website DownDetector, which monitors mentions across social media to track when web services and services are offline, suggest a staggering 1,500 or so customers are currently experiencing an outage with TalkTalk broadband.

The firm has also now confirmed it has an issue, with its status page saying, “Our engineers are working hard to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We’re aware that some customers in and around the South West of the England are experiencing a loss of service.

In a bid to find out what is going on and to vent their frustrations, some users have taken to social media with one TalkTalk customer saying: “Internet down in bristol for last 40 mins, lots of people working from home. Update or eta on fix please?”

Whilst another added: “@TalkTalk internet down in Corsham SN13 since just after 1100hrs. Update appreciated ASAP please?”

It’s unclear how long the outage will last for but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear more but belows is a full list of areas affected by this outage.

- Advertisement -

Abson • Almondsbury • Blunsdon • Bishopsworth • Calne • Cheddar • Chippenham

Clevedon • Chipping Sodbury • Gloucester • Hawthorn • Henbury • Keynsham

Kingsmead • Kingswood • Long Ashton • Melksham • Midsomer Norton

Nailsea • Pill • Portishead • Radstock • Bristol • Stroud • Temple Cloud

Thornbury • Timsbury • Trowbridge • Tetbury • Wells

West • Whitchurch • Wootton Bassett • Worle • Westbury-On-Trym

Wotton Under Edge • Westbury Wilts

MORE FOLLOWS

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAs The World Focuses on Coronavirus Another Devastating Health Threat Is Brewing
Next articleEmily Maitlis: Newsnight host speaks out to address criticism 'I annoyed myself with that'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

What Are Ebike 'Classes' and What Do They Mean?

Newslanes - 0
Matt Jancer Ideally, we'd refer to kick scooters, like the Ninebot ES2, as scooters and call things like Vespas "mopeds". A moped is already a...
Read more
Tech

The Best Menstrual Products (2020): Period Underwear, Cups, Pads, Etc

Newslanes - 0
Medea Giordano Rose War Panty Power costs $ 25 and is a great subscription if you want to indulge yourself or a loved one...
Read more
Tech

Apple Watch SE review: The smartwatch many have been waiting for

Newslanes - 0
Apple Watch SE review (Image: APPLE)It's about time gadget fans got a more affordable Apple Watch and now they're being treated to exactly that....
Read more
Tech

There's a big reason to own a Google Home despite launch of Nest Audio

Newslanes - 0
Google held its big yearly device showcase last week and, as expected, the world was given its very first official glimpse of the all-new...
Read more
Tech

Robot Dogs Can Help Seniors Cope—Especially During Covid

Newslanes - 0
Sassafras Lowrey As a dog trainer, one of the main things I tell people is that dogs are not robots. What I mean is that,...
Read more
Tech

Sky TV and BT customers just lost access to dozens of popular channels and movies

Newslanes - 0
There will be some disappointed families turning on their tellies this morning. That's because Sky Q and BT TV have lost access to Disney...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pregnant Emma Roberts Celebrates 'Magical Garden' Baby Shower: Pics

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Pregnant Emma Roberts celebrated the impending arrival of her baby boy with a “magical garden” baby shower in L.A. on Saturday, October 3. “So...
Read more

Is Julian Edelman playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Patriots-Chiefs

Sports Newslanes - 0
Jacob Camenker Julian Edelman, the long-time No. 1 receiver on the Patriots, is listed as "questionable" for Monday night's Patriots-Chiefs game because of a knee injury....
Read more

‘Trump was sent from God!’: MAGA country brings the rally to a stricken president

US Newslanes - 0
Cory Bennett “I’m here to pray for Trump,” said an elderly Vietnamese woman who declined to give her name. She was holding a massive shofar...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: