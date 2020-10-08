Home Celebrity Tamra Blasts Shannon’s Claims She’s a ‘Loyal’ Friend to Her and Vicki
Celebrity

Tamra Blasts Shannon’s Claims She’s a ‘Loyal’ Friend to Her and Vicki

0

Sarah Hearon

Tamra Blasts Shannon’s Claims She’s a ‘Loyal’ Friend to Her and Vicki 1

It’s safe to say Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge haven’t held back since leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of season 15.

Vicki, who was part of the first Real Housewives franchise since the 2006 premiere, was demoted to a “friend” for season 14 of the series. After filming the show in a smaller role, Vicki made it clear that she wouldn’t be back unless she was upgraded back to full-time status. She announced her exit in January 2020.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Tamra, meanwhile, joined the cast of RHOC during season 3. She told Us Weekly exclusively that she was offered a part-time gig on the show for season 15 but walked away after 12 years.

“I had gotten a call and I was camping and the producer said, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you.’ And I’m like, ‘What’si up?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, the network has decided to go in a different direction.’ And I’m like, ‘What?! OK, well, I thought we start filming in a couple days.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ And they even said, ‘We’re shocked. We’re completely shocked at this,’” she told Us in May 2020. ’They know that you said you’d never become a ‘friend,’ so they want to give you a limited role.’ And I’m like, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s not what I said. I said, ‘F off!’ And then I just took a week or so and I just absorbed it. … I cried and I was scared.”

Season 15 of RHOC, which premieres in October 2020, stars Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. While Tamra and Vicki may not be in the cast, they are still keeping up with the drama in the OC — and throwing shade at their former costars.

Scroll through for Vicki and Tamra’s shadiest post-RHOC moments:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKevin Kiermaier three-run homer gives Rays 4-1 lead over Yankees
Next articlePandemic Travel, With Another Family or Maybe Three

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Dan Walker: BBC host reminisces on his 'favourite days' after missing out on major event

0
"All the best to all the pros playing a cracking @europeantour event this week. Hopefully see you in 2021 #ForeRight #DefendingChamps." As his pals in the...
Read more
Celebrity

‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Claps Back After Shannon Beador Claims She’s To Blame For Their Friendship Fallout

0
Erin Silvia Tamra Judge shared a quote about what a ‘loyal friend’ is and her own message that seemed to accuse Shannon Beador of ‘turning’...
Read more
Celebrity

'RHOC' alum Meghan King reveals son, 2, has hypotonic cerebral palsy: 'I expected it'

0
Meghan King’s son Hart has been diagnosed with hypotonic cerebral palsy. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the news on her...
Read more
Celebrity

Big Brother's James Rhine Welcomes First Child With Wife Stephany

0
Riley Cardoza Another Big Brother baby has arrived! James Rhine and his wife, Stephany Tornincasa, became parents on Wednesday, October 7, when they welcomed a...
Read more
Celebrity

Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom ‘Has Stepped In’ With Baby Daisy Dove, 1 Month, As She Returns To ‘Idol’

0
Erin Silvia Katy Perry admitted ‘daddy’ Orlando Bloom is ‘doing a great job’ at helping take care of their newborn daughter Daisy Dove as she...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ speaks out on UK Prime Minister debate 'I don't care anymore'

0
"Just the best person; man, women, budgie, goldfish for the job, don't really mind!" His flippant attitude towards the world of politics appears to have...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pandemic Travel, With Another Family or Maybe Three

Travel 0
Sarah FirsheinSeven months into the pandemic, the recommended rules for families are clear: Safety first means safety in low numbers. Learning pods are small....
Read more

Tamra Blasts Shannon’s Claims She’s a ‘Loyal’ Friend to Her and Vicki

Celebrity 0
Sarah Hearon It’s safe to say Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge haven’t held back since leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of season...
Read more

Kevin Kiermaier three-run homer gives Rays 4-1 lead over Yankees

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 10:59p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:25Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier's three-run tie-breaking home run was the turning...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: