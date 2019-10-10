Tanya Burr rose to fame showing fans how to do their make-up on Youtube. Training as a make-up artist, she created a Youtube channel in 2009.

Focusing first on make-up, she later moved into many other avenues such as fashion and baking.

Now the star boasts 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Recent news of her split with fellow YouTube star Jim Chapman, who she married in September 2015, has shocked many.

Her recent weight loss too has wowed fans, with many commenting on her noticeably slimmer figure on her Instagram posts, where she has 3.1m subscribers. A recent bikini picture from the star’s holiday prompted fans to leave comments such as “You’re so tiny,” and “Fitness goals.” Others called for Tanya to detail her weight loss in a video. One said: “Oh wow can u do a weightloss journey video please.” (sic) Another said: “Could you do a video on keeping healthy and workouts etc. You look unreal.” “I know you must be so BORED of these comments but I’d love an IGTV about your new lifestyle like food and the type of workout you do!” one wrote. A fan said: “This was the little push of motivation I needed to go to the gym.” Tanya has previously addressed her weight loss in a video she posted in August 2018. In the video, titled Girls Night, Meetings & Answering Questions she said she was not following a strict diet. “I have not been on a diet, that’s the biggest thing I want to tell people,” she said.

Tanya Burr weight loss: Instagram star and Jim Chapman ex before and after – did she diet?

Tanya Burr weight loss: Rose to fame showing fans how to do their make-up on Youtube