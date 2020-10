Ryan confessed on short-lived 2011 Oprah Winfrey Network series Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals, to accidentally flirting with his daughter at the sad occasion, after he did not realise who she was.

He explained: “I had just put the casket in the hearse and was watching it drive away when a beautiful blond woman comes up and embraces me.

“I said to her, ‘You have a drink on you? You have a car?’

“She said, ‘Daddy, it’s me – Tatum!’”

