Home Celebrity Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for president: 'The change we need most'
Celebrity

Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for president: 'The change we need most'

0

Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for president. (Photo: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift revealed who she is voting for in the 2020 election in an upcoming issue of V magazine.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” the 30-year-old shared with the publication. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

The singer-songwriter has kept her vote quiet until Wednesday, just 27 days before Nov. 3.

”So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate,” she wrote on Twitter. “Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot.”

While in discussion with the magazine, Swift spoke to a few of the reasons that she’s throwing her support behind the Democratic ticket. Most specifically, she shared her concerns around protecting the LGBTQ community, women and people of color.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

Swift previously spoke to Vogue about the reasons behind why she didn’t endorse a candidate, specifically Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election. “I just knew I wasn’t going to help. Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was ‘She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar,’” she said back in Sept. 2019. “These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? ‘Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women.’ The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

- Advertisement -

The Tennessee resident then spoke out politically for the first time leading up to the 2018 midterm elections when she penned a lengthy Instagram post endorsing Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote in the post — the impact of which was documented in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana and in a notable spike in voter registration.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNovak Djokovic faces French Open injury accusation ahead of potential Rafael Nadal final
Next articleCelebs Who Hid Pregnancies Amid Quarantine: Rachel McAdams and More

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Danny Miller: Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle welcomes new addition 'Double the s**t!'

0
Danny, who began portraying the character of Aaron Dingle back in 2008, shared two pictures to announce his news. The first picture saw Danny holding...
Read more
Celebrity

Zonnique Pullins Shocks Mom Tiny By Revealing Why She’s Considering Starting An OnlyFans Account — Watch

0
Alyssa Norwin Tiny Harris learned unexpected news about her 24-year-old daughter, Zonnique’s, plans to make some money on OnlyFans during a new interview!Zonnique Pullins, 24,...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebs Who Hid Pregnancies Amid Quarantine: Rachel McAdams and More

0
Riley Cardoza Under wraps! Pregnant celebrities, from Nicki Minaj to Lily Rabe, have hidden their baby bumps in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper hinted...
Read more
Celebrity

Elton John left stunned over surprising John Lennon discovery 'I didn't know about that'

0
Sir Elton John, 73, recently sat down for an emotional two-part interview where he spoke candidly about his music idol John Lennon. It comes...
Read more
Celebrity

James May: Ex Top Gear star falls 'ill' after break with partner 'Not want to hear this'

0
John replied: "Well, we're just having lunch mate. If you went, 'Well, I've already eaten.' Then I'll obviously be furious. James remarked: "I don't know...
Read more
Celebrity

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean: My Daughters Think I'm Cool 'for Now'

0
Mandie DeCamp As long as they love him! Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean gushed over being a dad backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Monday,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Danny Miller: Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle welcomes new addition 'Double the s**t!'

Celebrity 0
Danny, who began portraying the character of Aaron Dingle back in 2008, shared two pictures to announce his news. The first picture saw Danny holding...
Read more

Sky has finally fixed one of the most irritating issues with your Sky Q box

Tech 0
Sky Q is easily one of the most complete ways to watch TV. However, since its launch in 2016, the next-generation set-top box has...
Read more

Why Doesn't the Earth Have a Bunch of Mini Moons?

Science 0
Rhett Allain Putting this together with the net force, you get the momentum principle. It's kind of a big deal in physics.Illustration: Rhett AllainSo, it...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: