Teenage girl filmed casually walking tiger on a leash as if it were a pet dog

staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo)

A shocking video showing a young girl casually walking a tiger on the street has gone viral since it was shared on social media.

The clip, which was taken in the state of Sinaloa, Guasave, Mexico, made headlines after it was first published on Sunday, October 11.

In the clip, a driver stops his van as he sees a teenage girl approaching with a tiger on a leash, as if it were a pet dog.

The man says: “Look man, in Guasave, people go out to walk with a tiger.”

He stops next to her and asks her about her father while adjusting the camera to get a better view of the animal.

(Image: Newsflash)

The big cat continues to stroll around the girl before she pulls the leash to yank it backwards.

She apparently says that she has a second pet tiger, adding: “The other one is over there, the smaller one.”

The driver jokingly asks if the tiger “eats” in a veiled reference to the fact that it might choose to eat the girl and laughs as she replies no.

- Advertisement -

Some viewers criticised the fact people are allowed to own such animals in Mexico, saying: “The position of this species should be prohibited, not regulated.”

(Image: Newsflash)

Another concerned one wrote: “The irresponsibility and inaction by authorities surely verges on the criminal.”

A third added: “Oh my goodness, don’t let it get hungry because the tiger will take a leg from the little girl and oh mamma!”

Local media report the possession of a tiger in Mexico is permitted but is subject to strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the animal, its owners and their neighbours.

Like this: Like Loading...