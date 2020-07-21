Tenet release date delayed INDEFINITELY – but potentially good news for UK cinemas

Warner Bros intend for Tenet to spend a good while showing in cinemas, as Nolan is a big supporter of the big screen.

While it’s also unlikely that the movie will be released on VOD streaming soon after a theatrical showing, but after the normal window of time.

Studio chairman Toby Emmerick said in a statement today: “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world.”