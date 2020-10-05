Home Entertainment Tenet tops US$300million globally
Entertainment

Tenet tops US$300million globally

0

CHRISTOPHER Nolan’s Tenet willed itself past the US$ 300 million mark globally this weekend even as the overall domestic box office appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus, a Bette Middler comedy that flopped when it was initially released in 1993, but became a cult hit on cable and streaming, almost matched “Tenet’s” grosses in North America and beat those of The New Mutants.

Re-released just in time for Halloween, Hocus Pocus picked up US$ 1.9 million from 2,570 theaters.

Tenet earned US$ 2.7 million from 2,722 venues, pushing its domestic haul to a paltry US$ 45.1 million.

The New Mutants eked out US$ 1 million from 2,154 locations, bringing its domestic total to US$ 20.9 million.

Tenet has struggled to attract stateside audiences with the kind of fervor that typically greets Nolan films such as Inception and Dunkirk.

Audiences seem hesitant to return to cinemas when coronavirus infection rates remain stubbornly high in the U.S., but the weak results are also attributable to the fact that major markets such as Los Angeles and New York haven’t allowed theaters to reopen due to the pandemic.

Tenet has fared much better overseas, grossing US$ 14.2 million globally this weekend from 59 markets.

- Advertisement -

That pushed the international total to $ 262 million and the worldwide haul to US$ 307 million.

Normally, that figure would signal disaster for a US$ 200 million film with an elaborate marketing campaign. In pandemic times, the results have to be weighed more charitably, even if they suggest Tenet will lose millions during its theatrical run.

Warner Bros., the studio behind Tenet, believes the film will make more money by launching in theaters than it would have if it had debuted on video-on-demand or on HBO Max.

That strategy would have been a tough, likely impossible sell for Nolan, who is a vociferous champion of the theatrical experience, but it also would have impacted the studio’s ability to maximize ancillary revenues such as digital rentals, sales and television licensing deals.

The situation for theaters, however, remains dire. On Oct 2 , news broke that MGM, Eon Productions and Universal were delaying the November release of No Time to Die until 2021, depriving cinemas of a James Bond film at a time when they have no blockbusters left to release for months.

Then over the weekend, Cineworld announced it was considering closing its U.K. cinemas back down, as well as shuttering Regal Cinemas, the U.S. exhibitor it bought in 2018.

Other theater chains could follow suit if they believe it will be too costly to keep their marquees lit without major films to play. If that happens, it will mean the loss of tens of thousands of jobs and could cause both exhibition giants and independently-owned, smaller theaters to go bankrupt.- Reuters

Source:Entertainment & Lifestyle

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCall of Duty Modern Warfare update: Fans want AS VAL Warzone Season 6 patch news
Next articleScientists May Have Figured Out Where Unwanted Thoughts Are Hiding in The Brain

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Impulses and desires

Newslanes - 0
TRADITIONAL print media doesn’t do justice to Valery Koh’s animated collages when they are presented. They may have begun from scraps of cut-out...
Read more
Entertainment

The Beatles: Paul McCartney on first meeting ‘cool guy’ John Lennon 'He was the posh one'

Newslanes - 0
Sir Paul continued: “I’m talking to myself, in my mind I thought, ‘I saw that guy off the bus, oh he’s pretty cool looking....
Read more
Entertainment

John Lennon love story behind Elton John being Sean Lennon's godfather 'We all cried'

Newslanes - 0
The concert, on November 28, 1984, was to celebrate Elton's first wave of global success, riding high on his album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road....
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley: Benjamin Keough’s grave photos show beautiful resting place by The King

Newslanes - 0
This week, Elvis Presley’s only grandson Benjamin Keough was laid to rest by The King. The two are buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley's first live performance was in a singing contest – and it didn't go well

Newslanes - 0
Some nine years later on October 2, 1954, Elvis had a chance to sing at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. However, his performance...
Read more
Entertainment

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date: Leak hints towards BoTW 2 Switch launch window

Newslanes - 0
Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, with the title in development right now. And...that's pretty much all we...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Liverpool's embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa highlights critical transfer mistake

Sports Newslanes - 0
While the Croatia international often frustrated fans, he did prove to play a pivotal squad role at times with Liverpool going on to win...
Read more

What Happens If Pence Needs to Become ‘Acting President’?

US Newslanes - 0
Garrett M. Graff If Trump hands over power to Mike Pence for a period of time voluntarily, he’ll follow a by-the-book procedure that has usually...
Read more

Gogglebox Pete jokes he's 'sexy' after being cruelly trolled over girlfriend

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Samantha Bartlett) Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford took to her Instagram page to share a cheeky video clip of brother and Channel 4 co-star Pete...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: