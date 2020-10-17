Home Sports Teofimo Lopez believes he has Vasiliy Lomachenko's number ahead of crucial bout
Sports

Teofimo Lopez believes he has Vasiliy Lomachenko's number ahead of crucial bout

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt)

Later this evening Teofimo Lopez will bid to etch his name into pugilistic folklore by dethroning Vasyl Lomachenko at the summit of boxing’s mythical pound-for-pound charts.

Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medallist who slumped to just one defeat in 397 amateur contests, is deservedly recognised as the sport’s No.1 fighter having needed just 12 professional outings to become a three-weight world champion.

The Ukrainian wizard (14-1) combines technical mastery with unrivalled intelligence in the ring and it is breathtaking to watch. Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez may also stake a claim to the pound-for-pound throne, but neither go through the gears as seamlessly and elegantly as he so often does.

For that very reason, the odds are well and truly stacked against IBF lightweight champion Lopez, 23, becoming the third man to beat him when their paths collide in Las Vegas tonight.

Teofimo Lopez is daring to be great against Vasiliy Lomachenko tonight

After 15 fights and as many victories the Brooklyn young gun has earned a reputation as one of the heaviest hitters in and around the 135lbs landscape. He has displayed a brutish power in the ring to justify his supreme confidence, claiming 12 wins by knockout and thus catapulting himself onto Lomachenko’s radar.

Lopez poses a serious and dangerous threat to the 32-year-old, yet many feel this mega-fight comes too soon in his professional journey. The common assumption is that Lomachenko’s illustrious amateur background and superior level of previous opposition will prove the difference against an unpolished starlet nine years his junior.

Lomachenko is quite rightly considered the leading pound-for-pound fighter on the planet

Though the boxing master has long been in his sights. Even in a conversation with Daily Star Sport as far back as 18 months ago, just a few days out from his explosive win over Edis Tatli at Madison Square Garden, Lopez was already convinced he has Lomachenko’s number.

“What makes me so confident [about beating Lomachenko] is the fact that I know what I can do,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“You guys haven’t seen anything yet. I know what type of fighter I am, I know I can box, I can go in and put the pressure, I know I can catch and shoot, I’m very defensive, I’m very smart in that ring.

But Lopez has been confident of toppling the Ukrainian for some time

“A lot of people discredit that. They underrate what I’m capable of doing, they only see power and speed but they don’t see the intelligence, the ring IQ that I’ve got. The catch and shoots.

“Those catch and shoots, that’s not speed and power – that’s technical. All those things are technical.

“So when it’s all said and done, those are the things that make me just know that I’m the better fighter.”

The 23-year-old has subjected Lomachenko to trash talk in the build-up to their clash

In contrasting fashion to the 15 opponents that have come before him, Lopez has turned a blind eye to pre-fight pleasantries and instead decided to bait Lomachenko, branding his adversary a “diva” among many other things in the buildup to to their highly-anticipated meeting.

His trash talk has brought out a spite and hostility never seen before from the unified lightweight chief, who has issued his young rival with a chilling warning

“Perhaps they didn’t teach him in his neck of the woods that you have to watch your tongue,” Lomachenko said in an interview with Top Rank.

Vasyl Lomachenko takes on Luke Campbell tomorrow
The Olympic champion will be seeking blood in Sin City

“And when you’re saying such things, you have to answer for them. You can’t simply insult a person because you don’t like them.

“First of all, I want to win this fight. But if I have a chance to make it unpleasant for him, so that he feels it and remembers, I’ll certainly do so.”

- Advertisement -

Lomachenko is by no means invincible despite the unique skillset which has propelled him to the top of the sport. He has one blemish on his record, albeit from a world-title bout against an experienced and overweight Orlando Salido in just his second professional contest, while Jorge Linares dropped him to the canvas in their pulsating 2018 clash.

It has all the makings of a classic, but Lopez may live to regret rattling Lomachenko’s cage

Today’s top sport stories on Daily Star

Those slight chinks in his armour will certainly encourage Lopez, the new kid on the block plotting a colossal upset which would shake boxing to its core.

But with his cage rattled for the very first time, Lomachenko will be seeking blood in Sin City and could very well produce his most lethal victory yet.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm
Next articleMalcolm Jenkins shares how he got involved with his media company and breaking the mold of just being an athlete.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Malcolm Jenkins shares how he got involved with his media company and breaking the mold of just being an athlete.

0
Malcolm Jenkins shares how he got involved with his media company and breaking the mold of just being an athlete.
Read more
Sports

Chelsea 2-1 Southampton LIVE: Ings pulls one back after Werner double in Premier League

0
Chelsea 2-1 Southampton - Premier League LIVE -Timo Werner has opening goal disallowed for offside -The Chelsea striker scores for real moments after to give the...
Read more
Sports

Malcolm Jenkins stresses the importance of voter participation especially at the state and local level

0
Malcolm Jenkins stresses the importance of voter participation especially at the state and local level.
Read more
Sports

What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for top-three SEC matchup

0
Zac Al-Khateeb Saturday's top-three matchup between Alabama and Georgia is a clash of wildly contrasting styles.No. 2 Alabama will host the third-ranked Bulldogs in Bryant-Denny...
Read more
Sports

Anthony Joshua not giving up hope of fans attending Kubrat Pulev clash

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Anthony Joshua is holding out hope fans can attend his 'Lion's Den' when he takes on Kubrat Pulev on December 12. The WBA,...
Read more
Sports

Has the College Football Playoff Actually Benefited the Sport? | Joel Klatt

0
Video Details Oct 16, 2020 at 7:31p ET | College Football | Duration: 7:32Has the College Football Playoff weakened our ability to be great fans...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Help! My Kids Don't Want to Go Outside

Fashion 0
Alex WilliamsLast March, when Odyscea Kian, an at-home mother in Gainesville, Fla., began warning her eight-year-old son, Roman, about a contagious and potentially deadly...
Read more

Genius, 12, starts second year of university as he vows to work with Elon Musk

World 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Berny Torre) A 12-year-old boy is set to get an aerospace engineering degree in two years and hopes Elon Musk will make him an...
Read more

Gogglebox star Mary Killen admits show 'saved her marriage' with husband Giles Wood

Celebrity 0
Mary explained: “Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night; I got up early, he went to bed late and we...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: