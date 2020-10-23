Home Celebrity Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years
Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

From cheating allegations to deportation orders, Teresa and Joe Giudice have gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 20-year marriage.

The reality stars married in October 1999 and went on to welcome daughters Gia in January 2001, Gabriella in October 2004, Milania in February 2006 and Audriana in September 2009.

The couple stepped into the public eye in May 2009 when The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered on Bravo.

After renewing their vows in September 2011, Teresa and Joe hit a rough patch, pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud in March 2014. She served 11 months in federal prison in 2015, while he spent 41 months behind bars.

Upon his release in March 2019, the businessman was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Joe was ordered to be deported to his native Italy in October 2018. While awaiting a decision on his appeal, he relocated to Italy in October 2019.

Teresa hinted in March 2019 that divorce was on the horizon. “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she explained on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye bye.’”

Us confirmed in December 2019 that the twosome had split. “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source revealed. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce less than a year later. An insider told Us in September 2020 that they were “supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness” and added that the duo’s primary focus “will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

Scroll through to relive the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ highs and lows.

