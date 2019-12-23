Tesco, Adsa and Sainsbury’s 'ruining Christmas' failing to deliver turkey and running out

Christmas: Tesco, Adsa and Sainsbury’s see turkey missing from delivery across the UK
Christmas turkey is the most popular meal across the UK on the big day. However, many are claiming UK supermarkets are informing them they are running out of the bird, or are failing to deliver the meat in their festive orders.
A number of Britons are complaining the supermarkets have “ruined Christmas”.
They have been left fearing components of their Christmas meal will be missing – including the turkey.
Some are claiming to be missing turkeys, and they have heard from their supermarkets the birds are out of stock.
One Twitter user, Rob Chard, wrote to Asda: “Thanks @AsdaServiceTeam for ruining our Christmas delivery.
Christmas: Many are claiming UK supermarkets are informing them they are running out of turkey
“Had a delivery slot for weeks and now it’s been changed to Friday 27th and half our basket has been removed inc the turkey. Now going to do out shop @Tesco.”
Another, Nikki Hill, said: “My Christmas delivery is on its way. Thanks @asda for not having my turkey, sprouts and goose fat!
“Absolutely unbelievable that you don’t have enough turkey and sprouts.”
Another said levelled criticism at Tesco, and said: “@Tesco left my turkey out of my click and collect!
“Only notice when get home and unpack! Why are you trying to ruin Christmas?”
Sainsbury’s customer Judith Bunn said: “@sainsburys You order your turkey on 2nd December for online delivery.
“You would think that Sainsbury’s would honour the early orders first! Instead you get an email to say they are selling out fast and won’t be available by the date of your delivery !! #nostockmanagement”
A spokesperson for Asda told Mail Online: “Customers can rest assured our colleagues are working incredibly hard to make sure everyone receives their correct orders as soon as possible.”
Christmas: Christmas turkey is the most popular meal across the UK on the big day
A Tesco spokesperson also told the publication: “Our availability and service levels are really strong this week and we continue to do our best to make sure our customers have a great Christmas.
“We have plenty of festive products in stock to ensure everyone gets what they ordered.
“At the weekend, a very small number of customers had problems with their orders. We have been in touch with the customers to put this right.”
Where is the cheapest Christmas food available in the UK this year?
A study carried out by online price tracking website, Alertr.co.uk, reviewed prices of some of the biggest supermarkets.
The study picked 18 of the most popular Christmas dinner items and tracked them like for like across the seven supermarkets.
Offering the cheapest spread was Morrisons which was closely followed by Asda and Iceland.
On the other end of the scale, Ocado and Waitrose were the most expensive at over £30 more than Morrisons.