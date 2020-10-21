Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons & Sainsbury’s new rules – including rationing on some items

By

Aldi

Discount retailer Aldi was one of the first supermarket chains to introduce a traffic light system to help manage the flow of customers.

Customers must wear face masks when visiting an Aldi store and must keep their distance from other shoppers.

Quieter times to visit the store include late in the evening before they close and early in the morning just after opening.

The discount store has no plans to implement buying restrictions but does encourage all customers to try and reduce the number of families inside a store at any one time and therefore ask people to come alone if possible.

In a letter to Aldi customers, CEO Giles Hurley wrote: “I would like to reassure you that our stores remain fully stocked and ask that you continue to shop considerately. There is no need to buy more than you usually would.

“We have remained open for our customers throughout the pandemic and will continue to have daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, across all of our products.”