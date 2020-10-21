Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons & Sainsbury’s new rules – including rationing on some items

Home Lifestyle Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons & Sainsbury’s new rules - including rationing on...
Aldi

Discount retailer Aldi was one of the first supermarket chains to introduce a traffic light system to help manage the flow of customers.

Customers must wear face masks when visiting an Aldi store and must keep their distance from other shoppers. 

Quieter times to visit the store include late in the evening before they close and early in the morning just after opening.

The discount store has no plans to implement buying restrictions but does encourage all customers to try and reduce the number of families inside a store at any one time and therefore ask people to come alone if possible. 

In a letter to Aldi customers, CEO Giles Hurley wrote: “I would like to reassure you that our stores remain fully stocked and ask that you continue to shop considerately. There is no need to buy more than you usually would. 

“We have remained open for our customers throughout the pandemic and will continue to have daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, across all of our products.”

Asda

Whilst the supermarket giant has no current buying restrictions, they said that occasional purchase limits will be put on items that are in popular demand.

Asda are encouraging a two metre distance between all people in-store as well as only touching items customers intend to buy to help stop the spread of germs. 

There are also safety screens at checkouts and 1,000 Asda Safety Marshals stationed at the front of every store to make sure people are following guidelines and wearing face coverings.

If customers forget their face masks, there will be someone handing them out near the front of the store and customers can pay for them at the checkout once they have completed their shop. 

Asda is also the first food store to introduce protective coatings to their basket and trolley handles which is designed to help stop the spread of bacteria and viruses. 

There are also sanitisation stations placed towards the front of the store where customers are encouraged to clean their trolley or basket before entering. 

Morrisons

Morrisons currently has high demand for their delivery slots and recommend booking as far in advance as possible. 

NHS workers also still have priority access to a Morrisons store who can visit a store from 6-7am, Monday to Saturday, and 9:30am on Sundays to be able to shop when it is quieter.

They are also managing checkout queues in their stores to help customers complete their shopping trip safely and as quickly as possible.

Customers who are doing a smaller shop can gain quicker entry into the store where three customers who are only carrying a basket can enter for every one person with a trolley.

They are also encouraging customers to shop on their own and the store has a queuing system outside where necessary.

Sainsbury’s

There are no current buying restrictions in place but the supermarket encourages people to shop carefully and only buy items that they need.

One adult per household will also only be allowed into the shop at any one time and they must maintain social distancing inside and outside all Sainsbury’s stores.

Those without face masks won’t be challenged when they enter the store but customers who can wear one must adhere to the government guidelines and do so when inside. 

The new queuing system is in place outside of stores to help manage the flow inside and outside of the supermarket.

Sainsbury’s is also prioritising elderly and vulnerable customers for online delivery slots but there is no current confirmation on how long customers will need to wait for a slot.

