Tesco, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons share latest delivery rules for shoppers

Tesco

In an email from Tesco’s UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry, shoppers were updated on the supermarket’s delivery service.

It explained Tesco has increased the number of home delivery and Click and Collect slots by 1.5 million since the pandemic began.

While the slots are available for everyone, Tesco has encouraged shoppers to only use the service if they cannot visit stores.

The statement said: “This is to help anyone who is unable to shop in store – especially our more vulnerable customers – to access our online service.

