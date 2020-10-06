Tesco, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons share latest delivery rules for shoppers

Home Lifestyle Tesco, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons share latest delivery rules for...
Tesco

In an email from Tesco’s UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry, shoppers were updated on the supermarket’s delivery service.

It explained Tesco has increased the number of home delivery and Click and Collect slots by 1.5 million since the pandemic began.

While the slots are available for everyone, Tesco has encouraged shoppers to only use the service if they cannot visit stores.

The statement said: “This is to help anyone who is unable to shop in store – especially our more vulnerable customers – to access our online service.

“Last week, we delivered more orders than ever before, and we will continue to increase the number of online slots available.”

Asda

Asda has also increased the number of delivery slots available and expects the figure to rise to 740,000 by the end of the year.

During the pandemic, Asda partnered with Uber Eats to deliver groceries in as little as 30 minutes.

A statement said: “The trial, which launches from stores in Leeds (Pudsey) and Birmingham (Barnes Hill), gives customers a choice of over 300 Asda own-brand products and branded everyday items for speedy delivery including; ready meals, fresh fruit and vegetables, and beer, wine and spirits.

“The service has been introduced to offer customers greater flexibility and access to a range of different meal solutions and essentials.”

In locations where the service is being trialled, customers can order food as they would from a restaurant on the Uber Eats app.

Morrisons

As well as offering home delivery times, customers at Morrisons can sign up for a food box subscription.

They can choose from a range of Morrisons food boxes including the Gluten Free box, the Best Meat box and the Vegan Essential box.

The boxes can be delivered weekly, fortnightly or monthly depending on customers preferences.

”Customers use our food box service to get fresh food and cupboard essentials delivered to their doorstep quickly,” Aidan Buckley, director of Food to Order for Morrisons commented.

“We are making the service simpler and even better value to ensure everyone can get access to affordable food at this difficult time.”

Marks & Spencer

Last month, M&S partnered up with Ocado to offer its entire range of food to order.

Thanks to the collaboration, Britons can order items from the entire M&S food range for the first time.

There are 6,000 M&S food products that are available to order for home delivery from Ocado.

Waitrose

Customers can order groceries online for delivery or Click and Collection, with time slots available everyday.

However, those who can shop in stores are still being encouraged to do so.

Elderly and vulnerable customers are being given priority access when using the service.

Supermarkets have constantly updated their shopping rules in line with government guidance. 

