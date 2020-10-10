Home Lifestyle Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: Supermarkets issues warning as online delivery rules are updated
Lifestyle

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: Supermarkets issues warning as online delivery rules are updated

0

To get the service, customers can phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

They can state what items they want from the supermarket chain and these will be delivered the following day.

Shoppers can pay when the items arrive and there is a delivery charge of £4.50, or £2 for students.

Elderly and vulnerable people who use the service do not need to pay a delivery charge.

Morrisons local director Anna Lane said: “This doorstep service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery of affordable food.”

DON’T MISS

Tesco

The supermarket giant has also updated its delivery service to ensure more customers can get a slot.

The number of home delivery and Click & Collect slots has increased during the pandemic, Tesco’s UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry told customers in an email.

It said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have more than doubled the number of home delivery and Click & Collect slots to 1.5million each week.

- Advertisement -

“This is to help anyone who is unable to shop in store – especially our more vulnerable customers – to access our online service.”

The retailer also issued a warning encouraging shoppers to shop in stores if they are able to.

The statement continued: “There is still high demand for our online service, and we would encourage people who are able to shop in store to do so, where we have a number of safety measures in place.”

Asda

Asda has increased the amount of delivery slots available for customers.

The retailer explained it plans for the figure to rise to 740,000 by the end of the year.

While there are more slots available, the supermarket urged customers to look at less desirable delivery times.

Asda also explained that safety measures have been put in place to protect colleagues and shoppers.

A statement said: “We know some customers are opting to shop more online and we’ve seen a large increase in demand for home delivery.

“Our online business is growing and we do have the capacity to take on more orders – however; we would ask customers who can be flexible in their delivery slots to consider less popular delivery times or opt to Click & Collect.

- Advertisement -

“Please be assured that all of our drivers are equipped with sanitiser spray so they can continually ensure our delivery operation remains clean and hygienic and totes can be wiped down where necessary.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDavid Dobrik Tells Us He Made a Fragrance So He Could Star in the Commercial
Next articleKevin Cash talks Mike Brosseau’s go-ahead home run after Rays 2-1 Game 5 win over Yankees

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 10: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

0
YouTube astrologer Gregory Scott also feels it is particularly important to take care of yourself.Mr Scott thinks what you love and devote yourself to...
Read more
Lifestyle

World Mental Health Day: How helping those in need could win you £100,000

0
Players of The Health Lottery have raised an incredible £18million for charities across Great Britain which deal directly with mental health issues. That means more...
Read more
Lifestyle

Flying Soon? Here's the Covid Safety Gear You Do—and Don't—Need.

0
Online retailers are touting all kinds of protective gear for germaphobic travelers. While fliers really need to wear some of them, others just constitute...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton has a ‘key role’ when it comes to rewearing outfits

0
At the start of the pandemic, Kate and William visited health workers in Croydon and The Duchess stunned in an affordable M&S dusty pink...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bye-Bye, Sweatpants! 15 Reasons to Get Excited About Fashion This Fall.

0
By Sara Bosworth Close Sara Bosworth, Jacob Gallagher Close Jacob Gallagher, Becky Malinsky, Rory Satran Close Rory Satranand Katharine K. Zarrella Close Katharine K. ZarrellaOct. 10, 2020 12:00 am ETIN THE MOOD FOR STYLE An inspiration...
Read more
Lifestyle

What is a Sleep Study… and Should You Get One? Esteemed New York Physician Dr. Carl Nicoleau Wants You to Know the Facts

0
There are many causes of insomnia. It is best to see a specialist trained in sleep medicine to have thorough evaluation so that the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

US election 2020: Texas judge blocks postal voting restrictions

US 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption A record number of people are expected to vote by absentee ballotA Texas judge has blocked an order allowing only...
Read more

The Week In Politics

World 0
Ron Elving Ron Elving joins Scott Simon to discuss the concerns over the president's recovery from COVID-19, where the U.S Senate stands on the next...
Read more

Bill Burr: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Hosting ‘SNL’

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Bill Burr is gearing up to host the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time with country singer Morgan...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: