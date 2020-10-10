Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: Supermarkets issues warning as online delivery rules are updated

To get the service, customers can phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five.
They can state what items they want from the supermarket chain and these will be delivered the following day.
Shoppers can pay when the items arrive and there is a delivery charge of £4.50, or £2 for students.
Elderly and vulnerable people who use the service do not need to pay a delivery charge.
Morrisons local director Anna Lane said: “This doorstep service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery of affordable food.”
DON’T MISS
Tesco
The supermarket giant has also updated its delivery service to ensure more customers can get a slot.
The number of home delivery and Click & Collect slots has increased during the pandemic, Tesco’s UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry told customers in an email.
It said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have more than doubled the number of home delivery and Click & Collect slots to 1.5million each week.
“This is to help anyone who is unable to shop in store – especially our more vulnerable customers – to access our online service.”
The retailer also issued a warning encouraging shoppers to shop in stores if they are able to.
The statement continued: “There is still high demand for our online service, and we would encourage people who are able to shop in store to do so, where we have a number of safety measures in place.”
Asda
Asda has increased the amount of delivery slots available for customers.
The retailer explained it plans for the figure to rise to 740,000 by the end of the year.
While there are more slots available, the supermarket urged customers to look at less desirable delivery times.
Asda also explained that safety measures have been put in place to protect colleagues and shoppers.
A statement said: “We know some customers are opting to shop more online and we’ve seen a large increase in demand for home delivery.
“Our online business is growing and we do have the capacity to take on more orders – however; we would ask customers who can be flexible in their delivery slots to consider less popular delivery times or opt to Click & Collect.
“Please be assured that all of our drivers are equipped with sanitiser spray so they can continually ensure our delivery operation remains clean and hygienic and totes can be wiped down where necessary.”