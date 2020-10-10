Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: Supermarkets issues warning as online delivery rules are updated

To get the service, customers can phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

They can state what items they want from the supermarket chain and these will be delivered the following day.

Shoppers can pay when the items arrive and there is a delivery charge of £4.50, or £2 for students.

Elderly and vulnerable people who use the service do not need to pay a delivery charge.

Morrisons local director Anna Lane said: “This doorstep service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery of affordable food.”

DON’T MISS