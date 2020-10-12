Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons update opening times as shopping rules change

The new times will take place for the first hour that the store is open.

So, for stores opening from 10am to 4pm the quiet hours will run between 10am and 11am.

Morrisons Chief Executive David Potts said: “The introduction of the quieter hours has been appreciated by many customers who prefer to shop in a calmer environment.

“Extending them to include Sundays will offer more opportunities to shop more peacefully.”

