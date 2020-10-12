Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons update opening times as shopping rules change

Home Lifestyle Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons update opening times as shopping rules...
The new times will take place for the first hour that the store is open.

So, for stores opening from 10am to 4pm the quiet hours will run between 10am and 11am.

Morrisons Chief Executive David Potts said: “The introduction of the quieter hours has been appreciated by many customers who prefer to shop in a calmer environment.

“Extending them to include Sundays will offer more opportunities to shop more peacefully.”

Tesco

As the demand for delivery slots has increased, Tesco has asked customers to shop in stores if possible.

To help accommodate this, they have extended opening hours in most stores, Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry confirmed.

In a statement, he said: “To help more people shop in stores at times that are quieter or more convenient, we have extended the opening hours in many of our shops, although the majority remain closed overnight.”

The opening hours will vary between stores and customers can check their local online.

Marks & Spencer

M&S Foodhall stores have stayed open throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Dedicated hours for vulnerable customers and key workers have been in place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during this time.

However, a statement explained shopping times could be subject to change based on local government advice.

It said: “If you need to shop for yourself, family or someone in need of support, you can find local opening times [online].

“Our stores are open, subject to changes in government guidelines and localised lockdowns.

“Extra measures are in place to keep our customers and colleagues well.”

Supermarkets have regularly updated shopping rules during the coronavirus pandemic. 

