Tesla Cybertruck fiasco: Elon Musk says ‘we have improvements to make’ after launch chaos

As Mr Musk unveiled the Cybertruck, the corporate’s first armoured car, at an occasion in Los Angeles, the group determined to indicate off its bulletproof home windows. To display the energy of the home windows, Tesla’s design chief Franz von Holzhausen threw a brick at one in every of them. Nevertheless, the glass cracked when the brick hit it in an embarrassing flip of occasions.

Mr Musk, who additionally runs SpaceX, tried to make gentle of the state of affairs on stage and stated: “Well, maybe that was a little too hard. It didn’t go through, so that’s a plus.”

However the South African-born billionaire was evidently humbled by the accident, taking to Twitter after the occasion to state that Tesla has some work to do.

Mr Musk uploaded a video to his social media account displaying Mr von Holzhausen rehearsing the throw, this time not smashing the window.

Accompanying the video, Mr Musk wrote: “Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha.”