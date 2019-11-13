Tesla will open its first European factory in this city to boost sales of Model 3

Tesla boss Elon Musk confirmed a new large factory will be built in Berlin as he attended Bild’s Golden Steering Wheel awards night in Germany yesterday. Musk also teased the factory opening through social media, posting the words “Giga Berlin” with six hearts painted in the colours of the German flag.



According to Bild, the new plant will also produce the popular Tesla Model 3 for the booming European sales market. The firm’s brand new Model Y will also be built at the European factory to introduce the vehicle to prospective buyers across the continent. The newspaper also claims the German factory is just part of the founder’s plans to build between ten and twelve factories worldwide.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Musk said: “There’s not enough time tonight to tell all the details. But it’s in the Berlin area, and it’s near the new airport. DON’T MISS

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that’s part of the reason we’re locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany.” Tesla has previously said their European plant would be fully functional by 2021 and would be modelled similarly to their Shanghai facially. Their plant in Reno, United States will take up 53 hectares or 130 acres of space and has cost over four billion pounds to build. Many social media users raised speculation that base models could be cheaper as a result of lower import duties on vehicles.