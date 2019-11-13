Tesla will open its first European factory in this city to boost sales of Model 3

Tesla boss Elon Musk confirmed a new large factory will be built in Berlin as he attended Bild’s Golden Steering Wheel awards night in Germany yesterday. Musk also teased the factory opening through social media, posting the words “Giga Berlin” with six hearts painted in the colours of the German flag.
According to Bild, the new plant will also produce the popular Tesla Model 3 for the booming European sales market.
The firm’s brand new Model Y will also be built at the European factory to introduce the vehicle to prospective buyers across the continent.
The newspaper also claims the German factory is just part of the founder’s plans to build between ten and twelve factories worldwide.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Musk said: “There’s not enough time tonight to tell all the details. But it’s in the Berlin area, and it’s near the new airport.
DON’T MISS
Honda launches new Jazz – all cars electrified by 2022 [PICS]
WATCH: Volkswagen’s new electric car breaks record [VIDEO]
Express Poll: Would you buy an electric car? [POLL]
“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that’s part of the reason we’re locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany.”
Tesla has previously said their European plant would be fully functional by 2021 and would be modelled similarly to their Shanghai facially.
Their plant in Reno, United States will take up 53 hectares or 130 acres of space and has cost over four billion pounds to build.
Many social media users raised speculation that base models could be cheaper as a result of lower import duties on vehicles.
The German firm is set to go into direct competition for sales with Tesla with their new fully-electric Porsche Taycan and VW ID.3 set to hit the market.
Data from Berlin-based automotive experts Matthias Schmidt revealed Tesla’s lucrative Model 3 was the best selling battery electric vehicle across Western Europe in the first half of 2019.
The data revealed Tesla sold 37,236 Model 3s in the first six months of 2019 to become the most sought after fully EV on the market.
Renault’s city runaround, the Zoe, sold over 24,000 models to fall into second place closely followed by the Nisan Leaf and the BMW i3.
Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed the Tesla Model 3 was now the most popular new car in the UK as electric vehicle sales continue to rocket.
August’s data revealed over 2,000 Tesla Model 3’s were registered to owners in the UK as the new fully electric vehicle overtook sales of popular petrol and diesel vehicles.